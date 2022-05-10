Chocolate pudding cheesecake/ Gin Lee

Chocolate pudding cheesecake

The cheesecake recipe that I am sharing with you today is no-bake, and it is scrumptious! The recipe is also inspired by my mom's chocolate pudding mix cheesecake.

However, I made this particular cheesecake by making a homemade chocolate pudding mix today, because I couldn't find where I stashed my boxes of instant chocolate pudding. Plus, I had already promised my mom that I would be making her this particular cheesecake. So I couldn't disappoint! Too funny! Don't we all have moments like these?

Ingredients:

1-8-ounce container of whipped topping such as Cool Whip

1-8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

1-3-ounce package of chocolate pudding mix or homemade (I made homemade chocolate pudding mix instead: In a bowl, I combined ½ cup of Splenda, 3 tablespoons of cornstarch and 1/3 cup of cocoa powder.)

1-6-ounce graham cracker crust, store-purchased, or homemade (I made my crust by using 5 tablespoons of melted butter, ¼ cup of Splenda, and a little over 1-½ cups of grounded graham crackers, ¼ cup of cocoa)

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips for the pudding mix

½ cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips to sprinkle over the whipped topping

Making the filling for the chocolate chip cheesecake/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

In a medium-sized bowl, add the cream cheese, and beat with a mixer, then fold in half of the whipped topping, one cup of the semi-sweet chocolate chips and the dry pudding mix.

Now, transfer the cheesecake filling to a graham cracker crust, add the rest of the whipped topping.

Adding chocolate chips to the cheesecake/ Gin Lee

Next, sprinkle on the rest of the chocolate chips and refrigerate. The cheesecake is best served after four-six hours.

Notes:

This recipe can be made with any flavor of sugar-free or original dry jello and pudding mixes to make a variety of different flavored cheesecakes.

I will be writing separate articles to go more in depth about how I make homemade instant chocolate pudding mix and how I make a simple chocolate graham cracker crust.