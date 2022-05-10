Heart-shaped pulp paper art
Today I used brown packaging paper that I saved from my last Wal-Mart order to make paper pulp. Normally I use the packaging paper to make fire bricks for my fireplace, but at the present time it's near eighty degrees and my fireplace definitely isn't needed.
To make the 3D heart-shaped art tiles, follow the directions on how to make paper pulp from my previous article (Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products).
After making the paper pulp, I then used my hands to squeeze most of the water from the pulp and shaped the heart by hand.
I saved two pieces of cardboard and used one to lay the pulp on. I shaped the pulp, then I used the other piece of cardboard to lie on top of the heart and pressed firmly down on it. I did this to squeeze out any excess water. Then I took the cardboard off and reshaped the heart to how I wanted it to look.
Later, after about twenty-four hours passed and the heart art tiles dried, I trimmed the grass clippings and pine needles off all the edges, then I began to paint them.
I decided to use Rust-Oleum
Stone Creations gray spray paint on my heart-shaped tiles. Instead of using these as wall art, I decided to make several sizes to place in my indoor greenhouses to use as faux stepping stones for decoration.
Notes:
I have also made faux brick wallpaper using these same techniques. The only difference was that I shaped the pulp into 7.5 inches long by 3.5 inches wide by 1.5 inches thick bricks. However, you could make bigger sheets and take a utility knife and score stacked brick shapes into it.
I used pine needles in this project to add stability to the paper pulp. Plus, it added to the 3D look and texture that I wanted for this particular project.
