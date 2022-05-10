Heart-shaped pulp paper art/ Gin Lee



Heart-shaped pulp paper art

Today I used brown packaging paper that I saved from my last Wal-Mart order to make paper pulp. Normally I use the packaging paper to make fire bricks for my fireplace, but at the present time it's near eighty degrees and my fireplace definitely isn't needed.

Making heart-shaped pulp paper art/ Gin Lee

To make the 3D heart-shaped art tiles, follow the directions on how to make paper pulp from my previous article (Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products).

After making the paper pulp, I then used my hands to squeeze most of the water from the pulp and shaped the heart by hand.

I saved two pieces of cardboard and used one to lay the pulp on. I shaped the pulp, then I used the other piece of cardboard to lie on top of the heart and pressed firmly down on it. I did this to squeeze out any excess water. Then I took the cardboard off and reshaped the heart to how I wanted it to look.

Later, after about twenty-four hours passed and the heart art tiles dried, I trimmed the grass clippings and pine needles off all the edges, then I began to paint them.

Painting heart-shaped pulp paper art/ Gin Lee

I decided to use Rust-Oleum

Stone Creations gray spray paint on my heart-shaped tiles. Instead of using these as wall art, I decided to make several sizes to place in my indoor greenhouses to use as faux stepping stones for decoration.

Notes:

I have also made faux brick wallpaper using these same techniques. The only difference was that I shaped the pulp into 7.5 inches long by 3.5 inches wide by 1.5 inches thick bricks. However, you could make bigger sheets and take a utility knife and score stacked brick shapes into it.

I used pine needles in this project to add stability to the paper pulp. Plus, it added to the 3D look and texture that I wanted for this particular project.