Homemade sloppy joes

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucK9X_0fSdn0IZ00
Homemade sloppy joes/Gin Lee

Homemade sloppy joes

Sloppy joes are known in some areas of the world as Manwiches, slush-burgers, spoon-burgers, yip-yips, yum-yums, wimpy burgers, and tavern burgers, etc. Each is made similar to the other. Whatever your preferred name is for them, I'm sure you have eaten at least one of them in your lifetime.

Most kids really enjoy eating sloppy joes. Although this isn't a recipe that I can recall ever having as a child. Was I deprived?

After I left my parents' nest, this was a recipe that I started making at least once every few weeks. It's yummy in your tummy and simply easy to make on weeknights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kly9r_0fSdn0IZ00
Sloppy joe ready to be eaten/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of ground beef
  • ½ cup of ketchup
  • 1-15-ounce can of tomato sauce
  • 1 green banana pepper diced
  • 1 red bell pepper diced
  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon on chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon of red cayenne pepper flakes
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • ½ teaspoon of ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of soy sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFzLY_0fSdn0IZ00
Preparing the loose meat for sloppy joes/Gin Lee

Instructions:

Begin browning the ground beef in a large skillet. Once the meat is thoroughly cooked, drain the grease off.

Sauté the peppers in the butter. Then transfer the cooked beef back to the skillet and add all the seasonings; stir well. Next, add the tomato sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Simmer on low heat for about fifteen minutes.

Serve the sloppy joe beef mixture on hamburger buns, rolls, or any other type of bread of your choice. Grab a napkin because it's going to get sloppy! 😁 Enjoy!

Notes:

This recipe will make 12-14 sloppy joe sandwiches depending on the size of the buns that you use.

I use two pounds of ground beef, one fifteen ounce can of sauce mixed with half of a cup of ketchup so that the sauce doesn't end up being overly runny.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
6125 followers

More from Gin Lee

Homemade chicken and dumplings

Chicken and dumplings have always been a traditional family recipe that's been a popular favorite of mine and many others for years. Today may be cloudy and wet outside, but a pot of good, wholesome, stick-to-your-ribs chicken and dumplings simmering on the stovetop can brighten up any day.

Read full story
1 comments

Creamy lettuce soup, dehydrating lettuce, and more

Has your fridge ever frozen your lettuce? If this has happened to you, know that you're not alone. Unless you like your salads wilted and slimy, there are other ways to use lettuce that's been accidentally frozen that is perfectly safe to eat. So all hope isn't lost. Today I will share a few tips to show how you can still use frozen lettuce.

Read full story

Five cheese tortellini

Five cheese tortellini with meatballs and meat sauce/Gin Lee. Five cheese tortellini with meatballs and meat sauce. If you're a fan of ravioli, this five cheese tortellini recipe will be just as satisfying to you.

Read full story

Broccoli in cheese sauce

Have you ever encountered someone who refused to eat broccoli? I had until I had them try one bite of my broccoli in cheese sauce. This recipe is so satisfyingly delicious. In fact, it's what I just prepared for dinner last night.

Read full story

2022 chocolate inflation cake

No eggs or oil? No problem! You can make a moist chocolate cake without eggs and without oil. Let's beat this high inflation together because we can still have our chocolate cake and eat it too!

Read full story

Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products

Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products/Gin Lee. Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products. If you're like me, you probably get a ton of junk mail. Don't throw it away! Instead, save it to upcycle into new pieces of craft paper, DIY toilet paper, wall art, and homemade wall tiles. These are neat projects to teach kids how to do.

Read full story

Homemade egg fried rice

Fried rice is something that I learned how to make back in the early nineties while watching a Chinese chef (厨师 Chúshī) make house fried rice in a wok. I was simply mesmerized. So much so that I went to the store, bought a wok and went home and made house fried rice for the first time. I have been making it ever since.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Treat your mom to one of these Arkansas locations for Mother's Day

Treat your mom to one of these Arkansas locations for Mother's Day. Moms deserve a break on their special day. So why not take them to one of these venues for Mother's day?. 201 County Road 754, Wynne, Arkansas.

Read full story
Lee County, AR

Growing organic leafy greens to live a sustainable life

Growing organic leafy greens to live a sustainable life. Prices are getting real in the stores y'all and I know everyone is feeling the pinch! Today I want to discuss how growing leafy greens can help you live a more healthy, sustainable life.

Read full story

Homemade macaroni and cheese

Today, I am sharing my spin on how I make cheesy elbow macaroni and cheese. This recipe can be made with any type of pasta. I even make the same cheese sauce to go with spaghetti noodles sometimes to change the recipe up. It's delicious either way.

Read full story
1 comments

Greenhouse lighting

There are so many options on the market for greenhouse lighting. Today, I will be discussing which greenhouse lights I prefer to use and tell you why. Initially, I thought I had to spend a lot of money on greenhouse lighting. So I purchased more expensive UFO lights, 4000 watt grow lights and dual head, gooseneck designed grow lights. Each of those works well to a degree. However, later I stumbled on some other LED lights that I have had a lot better luck with for growing vegetable plants, house plants, and fruit trees inside.

Read full story

Banana tea

If you're looking for new ways to make the use of every dollar, this might be intriguing information to you. Most of us love bananas. Rather, we eat them straight from the peel, or mash them up to blend with peanut butter to make what was once the king of rock' n' roll Elvis Presley's favorite (PB&B) sandwich.

Read full story
Newport, AR

Are there food shortages in Arkansas?

Wal-Mart Supercenter at Newport, Ar/ Are there food shortages?Gin Lee. In Newport, Arkansas, there don't seem to be any real food shortages nor anywhere else near my location. With recent events happening around the world, I have been hearing a lot about Wal-Mart closures, and food scarcity. So, when I got the chance this weekend to go on a shopping excursion with my mom, we decided to check out the Wal-Mart Supercenter, Food Smart grocery, Dollar Tree, and Goodwill stores in Newport, Arkansas.

Read full story
2 comments

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.

Read full story

Homemade pine cleaner

With prices soaring, and products being out of stock, why not make natural cleaning products at home? Today I will show you how I make an all natural pine cleaner that works perfectly to disinfect and clean wood surfaces, sinks, toilets, countertops, showers, and trash containers. This cleaner can also be used as a natural hair rinse.

Read full story

Homemade pork hide dog treats

Treat your dogs with all natural rawhide treats to not only make them happy but also to promote healthy gums and teeth. My recipe for homemade pork hides doesn't have any seasoning added to them. They're just one hundred percent healthy treats with zero additives. Dogs don't care if their treats are seasoned, and they definitely don't need to eat anything with salt added to it. All your fur baby wants is a delicious meaty tasting treat. These all natural pork hides always get my Boxer dog extremely excited.

Read full story

Barbecuing a frozen chicken in the oven

Chicken has never been more finger licking than the BBQ I've prepared today. It's spicy and juicy with every bite. I often cook different meats straight from the freezer because I get so busy that honestly I sometimes forget to thaw anything. It takes fifty percent longer to cook when it's frozen. This recipe is for barbecuing a whole chicken when it's frozen. However, for a whole chicken that is thawed, follow the recipe but cook the bird for about one hour and twenty-five minutes (after the first thirty-forty minutes take the chicken out of the oven and add the BBQ sauce. Then transfer the bird back to the oven).

Read full story

Roasted garlic and herb skinless, boneless chicken

Roasted garlic and herb skinless, boneless chicken thighs/Gin Lee. Roasted garlic and herb skinless, boneless chicken. Don't want skinless or boneless chicken? Not a problem! This recipe can be made with any bone in chicken pieces and with the skin left on. The chicken will taste great either way.

Read full story
1 comments
Lee County, AR

Homemade crock-pot chili with beans and beef

For this chili recipe, I used two types of beans: pinto and black beans. I also used two pounds of ground beef. If you are from Texas, then I do apologize. This Arkansas gal likes some beans in her chili!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy