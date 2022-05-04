Homemade sloppy joes/ Gin Lee

Sloppy joes are known in some areas of the world as Manwiches, slush-burgers, spoon-burgers, yip-yips, yum-yums, wimpy burgers, and tavern burgers, etc. Each is made similar to the other. Whatever your preferred name is for them, I'm sure you have eaten at least one of them in your lifetime.

Most kids really enjoy eating sloppy joes. Although this isn't a recipe that I can recall ever having as a child. Was I deprived?

After I left my parents' nest, this was a recipe that I started making at least once every few weeks. It's yummy in your tummy and simply easy to make on weeknights.

Sloppy joe ready to be eaten/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 pounds of ground beef

½ cup of ketchup

1-15-ounce can of tomato sauce

1 green banana pepper diced

1 red bell pepper diced

1 tablespoon of butter

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons of onion powder

½ teaspoon on chili powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of red cayenne pepper flakes

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of light brown sugar

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

Preparing the loose meat for sloppy joes/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

Begin browning the ground beef in a large skillet. Once the meat is thoroughly cooked, drain the grease off.

Sauté the peppers in the butter. Then transfer the cooked beef back to the skillet and add all the seasonings; stir well. Next, add the tomato sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Simmer on low heat for about fifteen minutes.

Serve the sloppy joe beef mixture on hamburger buns, rolls, or any other type of bread of your choice. Grab a napkin because it's going to get sloppy! 😁 Enjoy!

Notes:

This recipe will make 12-14 sloppy joe sandwiches depending on the size of the buns that you use.

I use two pounds of ground beef, one fifteen ounce can of sauce mixed with half of a cup of ketchup so that the sauce doesn't end up being overly runny.