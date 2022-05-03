Broccoli in cheese sauce/ Gin Lee

Have you ever encountered someone who refused to eat broccoli? I had until I had them try one bite of my broccoli in cheese sauce. This recipe is so satisfyingly delicious. In fact, it's what I just prepared for dinner last night.

Ingredients:

1-12-ounce bag of broccoli spears or florets

¼-½ cup of water (enough to steam the broccoli with)

Cheese sauce ingredients:

½ teaspoon of ground white pepper

½ cup of milk

1 tablespoon of butter

1 cup of shredded cheese (I used green onion American cheese)

Instructions:

First, boil the water in a pan. Place the steam basket in the pan of water. Next, add the broccoli into the steamer basket. Steam on medium-high heat for about six minutes.

Transfer the broccoli to a medium-sized bowl, set aside.

To make the cheese sauce:

Add the butter to a saucepan, place the pan on medium-low heat. Add the flour, stir well. Next, pour the milk in and whisk; cook for five minutes until the mixture thickens. Add the shredded cheese and ground white pepper, stir continuously just until the cheese is melted.

Next, transfer the cheese sauce to the bowl of broccoli and stir.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

The cheese sauce can be served in separate bowls and be used as a dipping sauce. It's not only delicious to dip broccoli into, but also can be used as a dip for fresh veggie sticks, garlic bread, etc.

I don't add salt to my recipe because I feel that the cheese adds enough flavor to the dish without any additional salt.