Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos.

This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.

Seasoning chicken with sautéed peppers and onions/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breast sliced or cubed

1 large red onion chopped

4-6 green chilies and red peppers chopped

1 pinch of seasoning salt

1 pinch of ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of chili powder

½ teaspoon of cumen

Canola oil (just enough to coat the skillet)

Shredded Mexican cheese

8-10 medium-sized soft shell flour tortillas

Optional:

Diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, jalapeño peppers, chopped cilantro, and salsa for toppings.

Instructions:

First sauté the chicken in a large skillet, in canola oil with all the seasonings over medium-high heat. Cook until the chicken begins to brown a little.

Next, add peppers and onions in with the cooked chicken pieces. Cook until the peppers and onions become tender. Stirring often.

Warm the soft shell flour tortillas. (I do this in the microwave on a paper plate with a paper towel over the tortillas for about 20 seconds.)

Now, add spoonfuls of the chicken mixture to each tortilla, and sprinkle the Mexican cheese on top. Add any of the optional ingredients then serve.