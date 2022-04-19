Roasted garlic and herb skinless, boneless chicken thighs/ Gin Lee

Roasted garlic and herb skinless, boneless chicken

Don't want skinless or boneless chicken? Not a problem! This recipe can be made with any bone in chicken pieces and with the skin left on. The chicken will taste great either way.

Of course, today I am making my roasted garlic and herb seasoning mix recipe and I am using it on boneless, skinless chicken thighs (because that's what I have on hand). So, I thought I'd put the two (actually four) recipes together to show you how I made this delicious meal.

Ingredients for my garlic and herb spice mix

Notes:

Roasting the garlic and making the dried citrus zest is completely optional for this recipe. The dry seasoning mix includes garlic powder already.

The roasted garlic and citrus zest should not be mixed into the dry seasoning ingredients if you plan to store it, because the roasted garlic would go bad after a few days and make all the seasoning mix ruin. The dried citrus zest can last up to 2-3 years, but I still store the extra separately in my freezer for various other recipes.

Here are the ingredients you'll need. These first three ingredients are optional, as I previously stated.

4-6 cloves of roasted garlic chopped finely

1 ½ teaspoons of orange zest

1 ½ teaspoons of lemon zest

Ingredients for the dry garlic and herb mix

Note:

To make it easier for you, I will add this list of dry ingredients again, after I show you how to roast the garlic cloves, zest a lemon and orange, and dry the citrus zest. These are the ingredients that can be combined and stored together in a spice container.

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of oregano

1 teaspoon of dried parsley flakes

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of dried rosemary

1 teaspoon of dried basil

2 teaspoons of dried red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of dried celery flakes

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Instructions for roasting garlic:

First, roast the separated cloves of garlic with the skins on in a dry skillet for about five to ten minutes over medium heat. Shake the pan often. Allow the cloves of garlic to turn a nice shade of golden brown.

Next, once the cloves are golden, take the dry paper skins off of the cloves, then finely chop them. After the garlic is chopped, place it back into the skillet and dry cook it for another five minutes over medium-high heat. Stir or shake the pan every few minutes. Allow the roasted garlic to cool completely, and set aside.

Instructions on how to zest a lemon and orange and dry the citrus zest

While the roasted garlic is cooling, wash and scrub the lemon and the orange, then pat them both dry with a paper towel.

Zest the outermost part of the rind of the lemon and orange (not any of the white part) with a hand held zester, or use the smallest holes of a handheld grater. Do so by holding the citrus fruit in one hand, then hold the zester or grater with the other hand. Now, with slight pressure, roll the fruit over the grates, turning the fruit as you go.

Drying citrus zest

Next, transfer the lemon and orange zest on a paper plate or microwave-safe plate with a couple of paper towels placed over the citrus zest. (Making sure the zest is spread out evenly.) Microwave in thirty-five-second intervals, until the zest is completely dried. Stir in between intervals. When dried, set aside.

Note:

When zesting an entire lemon, it will provide about one tablespoon of zest. Whereas zesting the entire orange will provide about two to three tablespoons of orange zest. Any leftover zest can be frozen in Ziploc bags even after it's dried. Citrus zest will stay good for close to three years when stored properly.

Instructions for making my dry garlic and herb spice mix

In a small bowl, mix the following dry ingredients together.

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of oregano

1 teaspoon of parsley flakes

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of rosemary

1 teaspoon of basil

2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of celery flakes

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

When all the ingredients are combined together, add them into an airtight spice container or a Ziploc bag. To store the seasoning mix, you can place it into the freezer, or in a dry, dark area to keep it fresh longer.

Garlic and herb skinless, boneless chicken

Ingredients:

2 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken (2 pounds will equal about 10-12 skinless boneless chicken pieces depending on their size)

Garlic and herbs seasoning dry mix (from the above recipe) I sprinkle the seasoning just enough to coat the chicken thighs

About 2 tablespoons of roasted garlic (optional for the top side of the chicken thighs)

1 ½ teaspoons of lemon and orange zest (optional for the top sides of the chicken)

Seasoning the chicken thighs/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Pat the chicken pieces dry with a paper towel. Then sprinkle the garlic and herb seasoning on all sides of the meat.

Next, add the roasted garlic, and the citrus zest over the top sides of the chicken thighs (optional). Place the chicken into an oven-safe pan. (For today's recipe, I went ahead and mixed the roasted garlic and citrus zest with my dry seasoning because I knew that I would be using all the mix today.)

Next, bake for about twenty-five to forty-five minutes. The cooking time will vary depending on how big the chicken pieces are.

Transfer the chicken to a platter and serve with your favorite side dishes. Enjoy!

Notes:

Adding the roasted garlic onto the chicken, instead of adding it raw, blends a mild sweetness of flavor to the chicken, especially since the chicken is skinless and boneless. The same goes for drying the citrus zest first. When dried citrus is added to the chicken, it adds a fresh and tangy saltiness and mild sweetness to the chicken.