Homemade crock-pot chili with beans and beef

Easy crock-pot chili with beans and beef

For this chili recipe, I used two types of beans: pinto and black beans. I also used two pounds of ground beef. If you are from Texas, then I do apologize. This Arkansas gal likes some beans in her chili!

You can use dried beans and cook them first, however I used canned beans this time. That's not something that I do often. Normally, I precook the dried beans, then I cook the meat (which is usually two pounds of ground beef and one pound of sausage) and then I will add my tomato base sauce, and seasonings. Although, today I was making roasted garlic and herb chicken thighs, and homemade macaroni and cheese during the same time that I was preparing this chili recipe.

Ingredients:

15 ounces of black beans (1 can)

15 ounces of pinto beans (1 can)

2 pounds of ground beef (prepared separately)

4 chopped green onions (optional)

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 cloves of minced garlic

2 tablespoons of chili powder

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon of cumin powder

½ teaspoon of sriracha powder

1 small can of tomato paste

1 quart of pasta sauce

15 ounces of diced tomatoes (1 can)

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Optional: Anaheim peppers and jalapeños can be added for extra spice.

Instructions:

Ground beef and green onions/ Gin Lee

In a large skillet, add the ground beef; cook until it is completely browned on medium-high heat. Drain excess fat off. (Do not dump the fat down your drain! Doing so will clog up your plumbing pipes.) Transfer the cooked beef back to the skillet and add the green onions. Stir and cook for ten minutes.

Next, add the beans, meat, tomatoes, sauce, tomato paste, and all the seasonings into a crock-pot. Stir and combine well. Cook on high for about thirty minutes, then turn the heat down to low and finish simmering for one hour to infuse all the flavors together. Serve with hot dogs, fries, cornbread or crackers and enjoy!