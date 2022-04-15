Survival seeds/ Gin Lee

Growing a self-sufficient garden and survival seed bundles?

Gardening isn't something new. People have been growing their own food for thousands of years, and before that they foraged the earth for food. Could you imagine such a life without agriculture, and no local grocer just around the corner of where you live?

Today is Good Friday and I will be planting some new seeds inside my greenrooms. Good Friday has always been the day of the year where I normally start planting a garden outside. However, for the past couple of years, I've brought most of my gardening indoors where I garden all year long. I plant in stages so that I never run out of certain herbs, vegetables, and fruit.

Planting garden seeds in stages, at different times of the year, is important if you intend to have a self-sufficient sustainable garden (growing food all year long). However, the first thing you're going to need in order to grow healthy organic plants is healthy soil.

Natural Fertilizer

There are numerous ways that you can fertilize soil naturally. Some examples are making eggshell fertilizer, composting vegetable scraps, composting grass clippings, leaves, and paper products.

I have a couple of pine trees that constantly drop pine needles and I use them as a natural mulch. Pine mulch also helps regulate the temperature of the soil. If you have pine trees, it's a win-win since the pine needles are also free.

What's in the survival seed bundles?

This year I purchased survival seeds by the bundles. Not knowing the companies in which I ordered from. I was greatly surprised by the selection of Non-GMO heirloom seeds that I purchased from Sow Right Seeds and Maday Formula.

The type of seeds you can purchase in bundles varies because it depends on what vendor you choose to buy from and the type of seed bundle you choose. I have seen several seed bundles that consist of various leafy greens, among other vegetable varieties. Then there's the survival seed bundles I purchased, which consist of all the different classic vegetable and melon seeds. Such as carrots, zucchini, kale, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes, lettuce, sweet bell peppers, cucumbers, okra, beets, onion, radishes, watermelon, cantaloupe, etc.

Normally, I save heirloom seeds from the produce that I grow each season for replanting. This year I still did that; however, I also decided to buy seeds from different vendors as well.

Burgess garden seeds/ Gin Lee

A few weeks ago, I also found a deal on a sampler ½ price collection of seeds at Burgess Seeds Company for a fairly good price. I haven't planted any of those seeds yet. I don't know how old the seeds are, but they were purchased on a clearance sale and said in the package that they were packaged for 2022. Will they germinate? I guess we will find out later on. These seeds are a mixture of both hybrid and heirloom varieties. I purchased some of the seed packets separately with the purchased clearance seed bundle.

You never know what may happen. Just because you plant a garden doesn't always mean that everything you plant will germinate or survive. So, you'll always want to consider having a back-up plan. My back-up plan was purchasing more seeds. In honesty, I can say that I had a difficult time finding the seeds that I actually wanted to purchase this year. Everything I truly wanted was out of stock and no longer available.

Heirloom seeds and storage

Heirloom seeds are the absolute best option for growing a self-sufficiency garden. By planting heirloom seeds, you'll always get back what you have planted, meaning they're a true type of seed instead of hybrid seed. Heirloom seeds will store well for about fifteen years when they're placed inside an airtight container and kept inside the refrigerator. Other than that, they'll keep for about five years when they're stored in a cool, dark, and dry area.

Have a wonderful Good Friday and a fruitful self-sufficient gardening experience!

