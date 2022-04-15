Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/ Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.

Yes, I keep several green and gray tree frogs, toad's, and one albino bullfrog inside my indoor green rooms and greenhouses. They stay year round and I adore them. Nope, I don't get squeamish around frogs. My pet frogs stay in my green rooms and inside my greenhouses, never venturing out into the rest of my home.

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/ Gin Lee

Kermit, my green frog in the above photo, was a tiny baby last summer. Just look at how big he's grown!

All of my frogs are extremely valuable to my indoor container gardens and hydroponics. Yes, they definitely fertilize my plant's soil. And that's an important free source of nutrition for my plants. My frogs have a constant water source, as well as food to survive inside. So, they're treated with kindness while giving my plants a beneficial plant fertilizer.

Mr. Grey/ Southern Cope's Gray Tree frog/ Gin Lee

Mr. Grey, my Southern Cope's gray treefrog , loves hanging at the tops of my hydroponics lights. At night, he normally ventures down to hop around, bask in the water, and eat.

Each of my frogs has grown accustomed to sharing the environment with me and we coexist happily together. They often climb down the limbs of my pepper plants to get a glimpse of what I am doing while I am watering, planting, and picking vegetables.

Upon my decision to grow indoor container gardens and hydroponic vegetables, I chose to be as eco-friendly as possible. I never use chemicals, I only use all natural fertilizers to grow truly organic food. That's as important to me as it is to my beautiful pet frogs.

#Protecting the Earth