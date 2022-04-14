Italian meatball pizza subs

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhXND_0f9Ptso600
Italian meatball pizza subs/Gin Lee

Italian meatball pizza subs

For my recipe today, these meatball pizza subs are relatively simple and fast to prepare. They're great for a busy weeknight meal, and perfect for game night, as well as kid sleepovers.

This recipe will make about thirteen mini subs, however, keep in mind that the sub rolls usually come in a package of six. There's fifty-two meatballs in a 1.6 pound bag of Rosina Italian meatballs. Rosina is the brand that I use, and four meatballs fit perfectly per each mini sub bun. For example, if you're only needing to make six subs, you'll use twenty-four meatballs and one package of sub rolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlFId_0f9Ptso600
Italian meatball pizza subs/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 1-1.6 pound bag of Italian meatballs
  • 1-3.5 ounce bag of pepperonis (or bigger, depending on how well you like pepperoni)
  • 1-14 ounce jar of pizza or pasta sauce (add more for the amount of sauce you prefer)
  • 1 cup of shredded cheese (your favorite, I used green onion cheese)
  • 2 packages of mini sub rolls (I prefer King's Hawaiian Original Mini Subs)

Extra toppings such as diced onions, sliced black olives, chopped peppers, sliced mushrooms, and crushed pineapple can be added to the subs if you prefer. And of course, you can make this recipe using large sub buns too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUNPL_0f9Ptso600
Rosina Italian meatballs in pizza sauce/Gin Lee

Instructions:

In a bowl, heat the meatballs up in a microwave for about 2-3 minutes. Add the sauce and stir well. Next, add the cheese to the meatball mixture and stir. Place the bowl back into the microwave. Heat until the cheese is melted well.

Next, add the meatball, sauce and cheese mixture to the rolls. If you're using the mini sub buns, add four of the meatballs to each roll, making sure to add spoonfuls of the sauce and melted cheese over the meatballs. Then add the pepperoni slices on the subs. Add any extra toppings and transfer the subs back to the microwave to heat them up.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

You can prepare these for any style of bread or buns; it doesn't have to be just on subs.

Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

