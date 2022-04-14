Homemade triple chocolate chip cookies

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOdDB_0f99zs8V00
Homemade triple chocolate chip cookies/Gin Lee

Homemade triple chocolate chip cookies

One of my favorite things to bake is my triple chocolate chip cookies. They're so thick, soft, and chocolatey that it's hard to resist eating just one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRwcK_0f99zs8V00
Homemade triple chocolate chip cookies/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

Dry ingredients:

  • 2 ½ cups of self-rising flour
  • 1 ½ cups of Splenda or sugar
  • ½ cup of Splenda brown sugar mix
  • 1 small package of sugar-free chocolate pudding mix
  • ¾ cup cocoa powder
  • 12 ounces of semisweet chocolate chips (Stir in last)

Wet ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup of softened butter or margarine
  • 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Prepare two cookie trays with parchment paper, and set them aside. (If you're using oil, only lightly coat the trays. Oil will cause the cookies to spread out more and the cookies will end up being flatter.)

In a large bowl, add the dry ingredients, including the dry pudding mix, and combine well.

In another bowl, add the wet ingredients and mix well for about two minutes or until the mixture is thoroughly combined.

Gradually add the wet mixture into the dry mixture and blend well. (Should the mixture be too dry at this point, add a teaspoon of water, or just enough to make the cookie dough come together. However, the dough should not be too wet.) Now, add the chocolate chips, and combine well. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl to incorporate all the goodies.

Next, take heaping rounded spoonfuls of the cookie dough and place them onto the prepared cookie trays.

Bake for ten to twelve minutes in the preheated oven, then allow the cookies to cool completely before transferring them to a cookie jar.

