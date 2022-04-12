Old-fashioned country yeast-free cinnamon buns/ Gin Lee

Old-fashioned country yeast-free cinnamon buns

Craving cinnamon rolls, but you're out of yeast? I'm not honestly out of yeast, but if you are, I have a delightful treat in store for you! My old-fashioned country cinnamon buns are made with Krusteaz baking mix and a few other ingredients. I prefer to use oat milk in this recipe because it has a sweeter taste than regular milk. And since this is a dessert, the extra sweetness is welcoming.

I wanted to bake cinnamon rolls today, but I am cramped for time, and it takes a while to make the yeast dough for my other cinnamon rolls. The difference between my yeast dough and the dough I am preparing today is that these yeast-free cinnamon buns won't be as delicate. Once they are baked, the texture will be quite similar to that of a biscuit. This is the reason why I call them old-fashioned country cinnamon buns.

Old-fashioned country yeast-free cinnamon buns/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2-½ cups of Krusteaz baking mix

¾ cup of oat milk for the mix, plus another ⅓ cup of oat milk to pour over the rolls right before baking

½ cup of softened butter

⅓ cup of Splenda, or sugar

3 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

Instructions:

Prepare a deep dish pan with cooking spray, and set it aside. (I prefer using butter-flavored cooking spray.)

Mixing the batter into the baking mix/ Gin Lee

In a medium bowl, mix the Krusteaz baking mix and oat milk. Sprinkle flour on a clean countertop and roll out the dough into a rectangular shape.

Adding the batter over the rolled out dough/ Gin Lee

Now, spread the softened butter over the top of the rolled-out dough, then sprinkle Splenda and cinnamon over the dough.

After I roll the dough, lengthwise, I like sprinkling Splenda over and around each side of the dough. This isn't something that you have to do, but it will make the buns taste sweeter.

Rolling the dough lengthwise/ sprinkling Splenda all over the dough/ Gin Lee

Next, roll the dough from the longest end, pinch the seams, and take a pizza cutter to slice the dough in the middle. Now, cut each half again into three or four pieces. If you want large cinnamon buns, cut three to each half of rolled dough. If you want small cinnamon buns, cut four pieces into each half of rolled dough. So, you'll either end up with six large buns or eight smaller buns.

Preparing the cinnamon buns to bake/ Gin Lee

Place the buns in the prepared pan, pour the coconut milk over the buns and bake for twenty to twenty-five minutes.

Making the cinnamon icing/ Gin Lee

Ingredients for the glaze

1 cup of powdered sugar

1 tablespoon of melted butter

1 teaspoon of pure cinnamon extract

1 tablespoon of coconut milk

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, cinnamon extract, and coconut milk.

Frosting the baked cinnamon buns/ Gin Lee

Drizzle the glaze over the tops of the warm cinnamon buns, allowing the glaze to melt into the cinnamon buns.

Notes:

You can use pancake mix, and even Bisquick or Jiffy mix as a substitute for the Krusteaz baking mix. I believe that Walmart has a Great Value brand of the baking mix, which would work just fine in a pinch. All the baking mixes mentioned above are fairly close to being equivalent to each other. However, I find that pancake mix does have more sugar added to it. Which may be more favorable to use for a sweeter cinnamon bun.

Also, vanilla extract can be used in the place of cinnamon extract.

The glazed frosting isn't a must if you prefer not to add it. Drizzled honey or maple syrup tastes wonderful on these too. I have also used cream cheese icing.

For a sugar-free icing, use one cup of Splenda, cinnamon extract, and one tablespoon of coconut milk. Stir well. If you want more icing, double the amount.