Old-fashioned country yeast-free cinnamon buns

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNWyV_0f6Nwnbj00
Old-fashioned country yeast-free cinnamon buns/Gin Lee

Old-fashioned country yeast-free cinnamon buns

Craving cinnamon rolls, but you're out of yeast? I'm not honestly out of yeast, but if you are, I have a delightful treat in store for you! My old-fashioned country cinnamon buns are made with Krusteaz baking mix and a few other ingredients. I prefer to use oat milk in this recipe because it has a sweeter taste than regular milk. And since this is a dessert, the extra sweetness is welcoming.

I wanted to bake cinnamon rolls today, but I am cramped for time, and it takes a while to make the yeast dough for my other cinnamon rolls. The difference between my yeast dough and the dough I am preparing today is that these yeast-free cinnamon buns won't be as delicate. Once they are baked, the texture will be quite similar to that of a biscuit. This is the reason why I call them old-fashioned country cinnamon buns.

Old-fashioned country yeast-free cinnamon buns/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 2-½ cups of Krusteaz baking mix
  • ¾ cup of oat milk for the mix, plus another ⅓ cup of oat milk to pour over the rolls right before baking
  • ½ cup of softened butter
  • ⅓ cup of Splenda, or sugar
  • 3 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

Instructions:

Prepare a deep dish pan with cooking spray, and set it aside. (I prefer using butter-flavored cooking spray.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEy1x_0f6Nwnbj00
Mixing the batter into the baking mix/Gin Lee

In a medium bowl, mix the Krusteaz baking mix and oat milk. Sprinkle flour on a clean countertop and roll out the dough into a rectangular shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6LWT_0f6Nwnbj00
Adding the batter over the rolled out dough/Gin Lee

Now, spread the softened butter over the top of the rolled-out dough, then sprinkle Splenda and cinnamon over the dough.

After I roll the dough, lengthwise, I like sprinkling Splenda over and around each side of the dough. This isn't something that you have to do, but it will make the buns taste sweeter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gmuO_0f6Nwnbj00
Rolling the dough lengthwise/ sprinkling Splenda all over the dough/Gin Lee

Next, roll the dough from the longest end, pinch the seams, and take a pizza cutter to slice the dough in the middle. Now, cut each half again into three or four pieces. If you want large cinnamon buns, cut three to each half of rolled dough. If you want small cinnamon buns, cut four pieces into each half of rolled dough. So, you'll either end up with six large buns or eight smaller buns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3XyH_0f6Nwnbj00
Preparing the cinnamon buns to bake/Gin Lee

Place the buns in the prepared pan, pour the coconut milk over the buns and bake for twenty to twenty-five minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5dpS_0f6Nwnbj00
Making the cinnamon icing/Gin Lee

Ingredients for the glaze

  • 1 cup of powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of melted butter
  • 1 teaspoon of pure cinnamon extract
  • 1 tablespoon of coconut milk

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, cinnamon extract, and coconut milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EM5H_0f6Nwnbj00
Frosting the baked cinnamon buns/Gin Lee

Drizzle the glaze over the tops of the warm cinnamon buns, allowing the glaze to melt into the cinnamon buns.

Notes:

You can use pancake mix, and even Bisquick or Jiffy mix as a substitute for the Krusteaz baking mix. I believe that Walmart has a Great Value brand of the baking mix, which would work just fine in a pinch. All the baking mixes mentioned above are fairly close to being equivalent to each other. However, I find that pancake mix does have more sugar added to it. Which may be more favorable to use for a sweeter cinnamon bun.

Also, vanilla extract can be used in the place of cinnamon extract.

The glazed frosting isn't a must if you prefer not to add it. Drizzled honey or maple syrup tastes wonderful on these too. I have also used cream cheese icing.

For a sugar-free icing, use one cup of Splenda, cinnamon extract, and one tablespoon of coconut milk. Stir well. If you want more icing, double the amount.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
5358 followers

More from Gin Lee

Growing a self-sufficient garden

Growing a self-sufficient garden and survival seed bundles?. Gardening isn't something new. People have been growing their own food for thousands of years, and before that they foraged the earth for food. Could you imagine such a life without agriculture, and no local grocer just around the corner of where you live?

Read full story

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.

Read full story

Italian meatball pizza subs

For my recipe today, these meatball pizza subs are relatively simple and fast to prepare. They're great for a busy weeknight meal, and perfect for game night, as well as kid sleepovers.

Read full story

Homemade triple chocolate chip cookies

One of my favorite things to bake is my triple chocolate chip cookies. They're so thick, soft, and chocolatey that it's hard to resist eating just one. 1 small package of sugar-free chocolate pudding mix.

Read full story

Slow baked garlic herb pork chops

Have you ever purchased a package of pork chops that appeared to look like a good cut of meat, only to find once the pack of meat was opened that the meat was cut wrong against the grain? Today, I will show you my secret to how I fix a meat butcher's mistake.

Read full story

Growing seedlings in a vertical planter and protecting the earth at the same time

Growing seedlings in a vertical planter and protecting the earth at the same time. Learning new space saving and money saving indoor gardening techniques that's not just useful but also earth friendly.

Read full story

Sunday dinner y'all!

Sunday dinner y'all/ Chicken tenders and side of onion rings/Gin Lee. What did I make? Today, I made what I refer to as being "my Arkansas style" chicken tenders and onion rings as a sidekick, and the food was delicious.

Read full story

Breakfast egg and cheese hash browns

To stretch breakfast ingredients, why not make hash browns? But hold on because these hash browns are not like everyday hash browns. So, how did I make them? Continue reading to find out.

Read full story

Planting jumbo elephant garlic cloves in containers

Planting jumbo elephant garlic cloves in containers /Gin Lee. Planting jumbo elephant garlic cloves in containers. I enjoy growing both garlic and onions in indoor containers. It makes it so much easier for me to plant and harvest herbs, vegetables, and fruits inside with how crazy our weather is.

Read full story

Stuffed biscuit rolls

Stuffed biscuit rolls are made much like how you'd prepare cinnamon roll dough. Without the cinnamon, sugar, and yeast dough. Instead, the dough is made with Bisquick baking mix and the filling is made with cooked sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheese. Then it is rolled and sliced just like how cinnamon rolls are made.

Read full story

Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos

Breakfast burritos can be stuffed with any of your favorite breakfast meats and cheeses. I like making these because they're not only tasty but they are also really filling and good to take on the go. Today, for breakfast burritos, I used ground sausage, eggs, and shredded green onion cheese.

Read full story
1 comments

Bisquick cornbread

It's true, there are so many things that you can make with baking mixes and cornbread is one of those things. For my recipe today, I used Bisquick, but there are a ton of other baking mixes on the market that also can be used. To name a few Krusteaz, Jiffy, Pioneer, Great Value, etc, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade pork sausage from ground pork

Whether you like sausage for breakfast or like to use it in other recipes, have you ever considered making homemade sausage? Today, I will be instructing you on how I make homemade pork sausage from ground pork. If you don't eat pork, that is okay too. Because with this sausage recipe, you can substitute the ground pork for ground chicken, ground venison, and or ground turkey.

Read full story
1 comments

Stuffed potato bread

Stuffed potato bread with green onions, roast beef, and cheese/Gin Lee. There's absolutely no way to describe how delicious stuffed bread is. This recipe makes four huge servings, eight medium-sized servings, or twelve small size servings. Of course, if you don't serve all of it at once, you'll need to refrigerate any leftovers. Why? Because it's stuffed with gooey cheese and roast beef! Now, are you intrigued? Enough with the chatter. Let's get to the recipe.

Read full story

Spicy BBQ sauce

From baked pork chops to BBQ sandwiches-What do you do with the leftover pork chops? Keep reading to discover how I make spicy BBQ sauce that revives leftover pork chops into another appetizing meal.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade beefaroni

A homemade beefaroni pasta dish with gooey melted cheese /Gin Lee. A homemade beefaroni pasta dish with gooey melted cheese. What's the difference between beefaroni and goulash? Nothing much other than the way that it is cooked. Goulash is usually made simply in one pot, whereas I prefer to cook my ingredients for beefaroni in separate pans. I don't like mushy noodles, and I prefer cooking ground beef separately to drain all the excess grease. Plus, another difference between my beefaroni is that I prefer making it with marinara sauce instead of spaghetti sauce.

Read full story

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.

Read full story
2 comments

Homemade cheddar cheese crackers

If you eat soup, stew, or dumplings, chances are you sometimes want crackers to go with your meal. Today, I'm making homemade cheddar cheese crackers that pair well with all those dishes and taste great with cheese and peanut butter sandwiched between them.

Read full story

Homemade sugar-free chocolate with almonds

Homemade sugar-free chocolate with almonds/ chocolate candyGin Lee. Homemade chocolate candy is a decadent sweet treat. Now, hold on to that thought for a second because what I am about to tell you is that this recipe is completely sugar-free.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy