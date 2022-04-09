Stuffed biscuit rolls

Gin Lee


Stuffed biscuit rolls are made much like how you'd prepare cinnamon roll dough. Without the cinnamon, sugar, and yeast dough. Instead, the dough is made with Bisquick baking mix and the filling is made with cooked sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheese. Then it is rolled and sliced just like how cinnamon rolls are made.

Ingredients for the biscuit dough:

  • 3 cups of Bisquick mix
  • 1 cup of water
  • 2 tablespoons of softened butter

Instructions:

In a bowl, add all the ingredients, and mix well with a fork. Roll the dough out into a rectangular shape about 1/2 inch in thickness.

Now, make the filling.

Making the filling to the stuffed biscuit rolls/Gin Lee

Filling ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound of ground cooked sausage 3-4 scrambled eggs
  • 1/2 cup of shredded cheese Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 teaspoon of canola oil

Instructions:

In a skillet, add the sausage and cook it until it is done. Drain the grease off the sausage and blot it with a paper towel. Set aside.

Next, in a skillet, scramble the eggs in a teaspoon of canola oil, and add salt and pepper to taste. Cook until done. Set aside.

Now, shred the cheese. Sprinkle the cheese over the prepared dough, and layer the cooked sausage and scrambled eggs over the dough.

Rolling the dough around the filling/Gin Lee

Begin rolling the dough up lengthwise. Pinch the dough along the side, and slice it into eight separate pieces. Place the stuffed biscuit rolls onto an oiled baking sheet. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees F for about eighteen minutes.

Place on a platter and serve.

Notes:

After about twelve minutes, I flipped the stuffed biscuit rolls over so that the top of the dough would finish baking and look like a regular biscuit at the end of cooking. This is not necessary, as it will flatten the tops of the rolls where you won't be able to see the layers. However, it makes them less messy when eating.

Hickory Ridge, AR

