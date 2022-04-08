Breakfast burritos/ Gin Lee

Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos

Breakfast burritos can be stuffed with any of your favorite breakfast meats and cheeses. I like making these because they're not only tasty but they are also really filling and good to take on the go. Today, for breakfast burritos, I used ground sausage, eggs, and shredded green onion cheese.

Ingredients:

½ of a pound of ground sausage

3-4 eggs

½ of a cup of shredded cheese (any type)

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

Seasoning salt to taste

Cracked ground black pepper to taste

½ teaspoon of onion powder

3-4 large 10-inch soft shell flour tortillas or about 6 6-inch soft shell flour tortillas

Instructions:

In a large nonstick skillet, add the sausage and all the seasonings; stir and cook well.

The filling for breakfast burritos/ sausage, egg, and cheese filling/ Gin Lee

Once the sausage is browned, drain off excess oils. Next, add the eggs to the same skillet with the sausage. Stir and cook until the eggs are completely scrambled and mixed with the sausage. Then add ½ cup of shredded cheese. Allow the cheese to melt, then stir the sausage and egg mixture.

Folding a breakfast burrito/ Gin Lee

Next, fill the centers of the flour tortillas with a large spoonful of the sausage and egg mixture, wrap each tightly by folding the top and bottom ends of the tortilla inwardly, followed by folding the two sides over. The breakfast burritos will almost look like stuffed envelopes when folded correctly.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

To make breakfast chimichangas, prepare chimichangas in the same manner as a breakfast burrito, then deep fry them until the tortillas are lightly browned and crunchy.

Need breakfast fast? Make several breakfast burritos at one time to freeze and you will have breakfast already made for the week. Wrap each burrito individually with freezer paper and place them into a ziplock freezer bag. In the morning, just pull one out of the freezer and heat it in the microwave.