A homemade beefaroni pasta dish with gooey melted cheese / Gin Lee

What's the difference between beefaroni and goulash? Nothing much other than the way that it is cooked. Goulash is usually made simply in one pot, whereas I prefer to cook my ingredients for beefaroni in separate pans. I don't like mushy noodles, and I prefer cooking ground beef separately to drain all the excess grease. Plus, another difference between my beefaroni is that I prefer making it with marinara sauce instead of spaghetti sauce.

The main three distinctions between marinara sauce and spaghetti sauce are that the marinara sauce is not as thick as a regular pasta sauce. Marinara sauce isn't typically a meat-based sauce, and it doesn't have as many ingredients as a regular pasta sauce. Although both sauces are used for pasta dishes.

In my opinion, marinara sauce works better with elbow pasta in this recipe. Since the sauce is somewhat lighter, it accentuates the fresh tomato taste. Although my beefaroni recipe does have ground beef added in as a separate ingredient, you can leave the ground beef out and the recipe will be just as satisfying, but then it won't be beefaroni.

Homemade beefaroni/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

12 ounces of elbow noodles

2 pounds of ground beef

1 cup of diced tomatoes

1 jar of roasted garlic marinara sauce

1 large onion chopped

1-½ teaspoons of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of cumin

1 cup of shredded cheese (I use a mixture of green onion cheese and garlic cheese)

Instructions:

Cooking ground beef and onion for beefaroni dish/ Gin Lee

Add the diced onion, ground beef, and seasonings to a large skillet and cook until the meat becomes golden brown. Then drain the excess grease off of the meat mixture. Set the meat aside.

In a large pan, add water, bring the water to a boil over high heat, and add the elbow pasta. Cook until the noodles are done. Drain the water off the noodles in a collider.

Combining the ingredients for beefaroni in a casserole dish/ Gin Lee

Next, add the noodles, meat mixture, diced tomatoes, and marinara sauce to a casserole dish. Stir well, and add the shredded cheese over the top. Place the beefaroni dish in the oven. Bake at 350 F degrees for fifteen minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

If you prefer thicker pasta sauce, use your favorite spaghetti sauce as a substitute for marinara sauce.