Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

Stuffed garlic chicken & cheese burritos
The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3 cloves of chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons of chopped basil
- Chopped chives to taste
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- ½ teaspoon of cumin
- ½ teaspoon of onion powder
- ½ teaspoon of ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
- 2 tablespoons of canola oil
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- 1 cup of shredded onion cheese
- 1 package of large soft-shell tortillas
Instructions:
- First, remove the skin and bones and cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces, and set them aside.
- Finely chop all the herbs and set them aside.
- In a large skillet, add the canola oil, allowing the oil to get hot. Then place the chicken into the skillet and add the chopped garlic, basil, and chives. Stir adequately. Cook until the chicken is fully done.
- Add the butter and other dry seasonings and stir. Cook for another five minutes, then add the shredded cheese on top of the chicken mixture. Allow the cheese to melt.
- Next, add a heaping spoonful of the chicken mixture to the center of each flour tortilla. Fold the top and the bottom of the tortilla inwardly, followed by folding the sides of the tortilla over. (Use the photo instructions as a guide if needed.)
Serve and enjoy!
