Homemade cheddar cheese crackers

If you eat soup, stew, or dumplings, chances are you sometimes want crackers to go with your meal. Today, I'm making homemade cheddar cheese crackers that pair well with all those dishes and taste great with cheese and peanut butter sandwiched between them.

Several years ago when I ran out of store-bought crackers I decided to make my own, and I was so happy that I did! They are so simple to create, plus they taste great with almost everything.

Ingredients:

3 cups of bread flour

¼ cup of powdered cheddar cheese

1-½ teaspoons of seasoning salt

2 teaspoons of Splenda or sugar

½ teaspoon of pepper

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

4 tablespoons of canola oil

1 cup of water

Instructions:

First, drizzle a small amount of oil onto a large cooking tray and lightly flour. Set aside for now. Preheat the oven to 450 F degrees.

Now, in a large bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Then add the wet ingredients, and mix well.

Next, sprinkle flour on top of a clean counter, then take half of the dough and roll it out as thin as you can get it. Cut the dough into any size and shape that you prefer with a pizza cutter or knife. Then repeat these steps with the remainder of the cracker dough.

Now, place the cut cracker dough onto the greased tray and bake for about 15 minutes, but flip the crackers over midway through. Bake longer for darker crackers. When the crackers are done, they will be crispy.

Allow the crackers to cool down, then store them in an airtight storage bag or an airtight container.

Notes:

My cracker recipe can be made with or without powdered cheddar cheese. For different flavors, add sesame seeds, chives, cayenne pepper flakes, and use different types of cooking oils like grapeseed or olive oil.