Homemade sugar-free chocolate with almonds/ chocolate candy Gin Lee

Homemade sugar-free chocolate with almonds

Homemade chocolate candy is a decadent sweet treat. Now, hold on to that thought for a second because what I am about to tell you is that this recipe is completely sugar-free.

I found my inspiration for this recipe in a late-night chocolate craving. Yes, I wanted something sweet but sugar-free and it just so happens that I had the ingredients on hand to whip up this chocolate treat.

Homemade sugar-free chocolate with almonds / Gin Lee

Ingredients:

¾ cup of cocoa butter or coconut butter

1 cup cocoa powder

½ cup of Splenda (less or more depending on how sweet you like your chocolate to be)

Water (just enough to dissolve the Splenda)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup of slithered almonds

Instructions:

Begin by melting the cocoa butter in a double boiler (or a bowl in the microwave).

Next, to dissolve the Splenda, add it, and just enough water to a bowl, then stir well. Then add the cocoa powder. Stir until all ingredients are mixed adequately. Remove the melted chocolate from the heat and add the pure vanilla extract.

Pour the melted chocolate into molds. (I use a small rectangular container to pour my chocolate in, then I score the chocolate after it is set up for a few minutes.) Sprinkle the slithered almonds on top of the chocolate.

Now, place the molds or container in the freezer and allow the chocolate candy to harden. Store the chocolate in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Notes:

You can substitute honey and sugar in place of Splenda if you don't want to make sugar-free chocolate or use some other alternative sweetener to make this recipe.

The chocolate candy normally sets up in under thirty minutes.