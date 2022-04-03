Eggshell fertilizer for gardening

Making eggshell fertilizer/ eggshells / Gin Lee

Eggshell fertilizer

Hang onto those eggshells! If you use eggs for breakfast and baking, save the shells because eggshells make the perfect fertilizer for plants. Eggshells are high in calcium, which is great for all plants' growth. Eggshells are also a natural deterrent to ants. So, let's get started on cracking a few eggs!

Instructions for making eggshell fertilizer

Once you have enough eggshells, you'll want to wash them thoroughly to clean any bacteria off of them. I use hot water and a teaspoon of white vinegar in a large bowl and scrub them with a toothbrush.

Now, allow the eggshells to dry completely. Then you can either crunch the shells by hand or grind them in a food processor into a powder form. In powder form, the plants will be able to get nutrition from them immediately. Whereas if you crunch the shells up by hand, it takes more time for the shells to break down into the soil.

Next, I mix the eggshells up in a large container of soil, so that the soil will be fertilized once I get ready to use it. Although the eggshells can be used immediately in potted plants too. Just sprinkle the prepared eggshells in the dirt around plants that are already growing. If you're planting for the first time, add the eggshells to the dirt and mix well, then plant your seeds or plants. To continue fertilizing the plant's soil, sprinkle eggshells around the soil every few weeks.

Notes:

The reason why you should thoroughly wash the eggshells before using them is that rodents and snakes are attracted to the inside residue of the egg. So, make sure that you don't skip this step.