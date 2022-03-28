Layered chocolate chip fudge cake. I cut a piece from the cake so that you can see the layers. Gin Lee

Layered chocolate chip fudge cake

A few weeks ago, I made this cake eggless, without using cooking oil in the batter, and instead, I opted to use ¾ cup of applesauce, mixed with one cup of water and a box of dark chocolate fudge cake mix. The cake turned out to be a fudge lover's dream. It was so fudgy, moist, and delicious.

Today, I am making the same cake but I am following the box ingredients list, then adding a ½ cup of chocolate chips to the batter.

Add the cake batter to a greased, floured cake pan. Gin Lee

I chose to use sugar-free milk chocolate chips in this recipe for contrast since the cake is already going to be dark chocolate. I also used a rectangular cake pan, 9-Inch by 13-Inch, to bake the cake in. You can use a square or round cake pan if you prefer.

Ingredients:

1 dark fudge chocolate cake mix

3 eggs

1 cup of water

½ cup canola oil

½ cup of chocolate chips, and extra chocolate chips for the frosting

2 containers of cream cheese frosting

Cooking spray & enough flour to dust the cake pan

Instructions:

First, preheat the oven to 355 F degrees.

Next, prepare a cake pan with cooking spray and dust the pan with a light coating of flour. Set the cake pan aside.

Now, in a bowl, incorporate the cake mix, eggs, water, and oil with a mixer. Mix well. Next, use a wooden spoon to transfer the cake batter into the well-prepared cake pan and bake for 40 minutes. Use the toothpick poke test to make sure that the cake is done. Bake longer if the batter is wet on the toothpick.

The cake once it's baked. Gin Lee

Position the cake on a hot plate pad to cool. Or speed up the cooling process by placing the cake in the refrigerator.

Cutting the cake lengthwise apart to make it into two layers. Gin Lee

After the cake is completely cool, run a cake knife around the edges of the cake, then turn the cake over on a cake board. Working lengthwise, slice the cake in the center. Try to get both layers of cake and even thickness. Set the top layer of the cake aside for now.

In a bowl, add one container of cream cheese filling, then add ½ of a cup of chocolate chips. Stir well. Next, add this to the top of the bottom layer of the cake. To finish, put the top cake layer back on and frost the cake with the rest of the cream cheese frosting. To dress the cake up, sprinkle a handful of chocolate chips, or shaved chocolate, on the top of the cake.