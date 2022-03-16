Homemade tuna cat food





Homemade cat food. Gin Lee

Homemade cat food can be fed to both cats and kittens.

The recipe is a recipe that all of my felines enjoy. So hopefully, your felines will enjoy it just as much! It's very simple to prepare. But don't tell that to your fur babies! The recipe requires zero cooking. Just follow the instructions, and you will see just how simple it is to whip up healthy wet cat food for your kitties.

First, here's a list of ingredients that you'll need.

1 large can of tuna, chicken, sardines, salmon, or mackerel- With the spring water juice

1 tablespoon of catnip

1 to 2 tablespoons of finely shredded carrots

1 teaspoon of kale finely chopped

Directions:

Add the fish of your choice to a food processor, or a blender, with the juice.

Finely shred the carrots, and finely dice up the kale. Add these to the food processor, along with the catnip.

Next, pulse the food processor until all the ingredients resemble store-purchased wet cat food. Most of my cats prefer the cat food to be processed creamy. However, my indoor cat likes it left more chunky. So, use that as an example. Gently blend for shredded cat food. Or blend the cat food until it appears creamier.

Store the homemade cat food in an airtight container. Place it inside the refrigerator to keep the cat food fresh.

Tips:

You can also double this recipe, and process the wet cat food in mini Mason jars.

If your preferences are fresh ingredients- You can also substitute the canned fish with fresh, cooked fish, and homemade fish broth.