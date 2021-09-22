Gluten-Free homemade crackers/ heart-shaped bowls/ Desygner/Virginia Watkins 2021

Gluten-Free Crackers

Making healthier crackers doesn't have to be a chore! Explore your gluten-free options with these simple but tasty homemade gluten-free crackers. They are great for dipping into soups, dips, chili, and eating for a light toasted snack.

Ingredients:

¼ cup of ground chia seed

1 cup of Arrowhead gluten-free oat flour

½ cup of brown rice flour

½ cup of gluten-free almond flour

½ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of freshly ground pepper

2-½ tablespoons of canola oil

½ cup of water, plus ½ teaspoon

Optional Seasonings for the tops of the crackers

sea salt

Pepper

Cayenne pepper flakes

Thyme

Garlic powder

Gluten-Free cheese powder

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Lightly spritz a baking tray. Set aside.

In a large bowl blend the whole list of ingredients. Blend adequately and then knead the dough with the palms of your hands. The mixture will come together in a dough ball. Knead the dough only until the ingredients are well incorporated.

Next, transfer the dough between two pieces of waxed paper and roll the dough super thin. If you want to add salt or other seasonings to the top of the dough, do this now. Then take a rolling pin and roll the seasonings into the dough slightly (to keep them adhered on top).

Now, using a pastry cutter, cut the dough into cracker-shaped squares, place them on the prepared baking tray.

Bake for ten minutes or until the edges of the crackers turn a nice golden brown.

Take the crackers out of the oven. Serve with soup, chili, salads, or eat as a treat.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.