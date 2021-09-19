Chocolate fudge/ pecans Virginia Watkins

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat.

Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.

Today I am sharing a fudge recipe that has always turned out good for me. In my opinion, it has the same texture as old-fashioned fudge and tastes like it too. There's little cooking time and hardly any stirring involved.

So, are you in the mood for sweet chocolate fudge? The simple three-ingredient fudge recipe is super simple to whip up, and the fudge always turns out super creamy in texture. The only ingredients you'll need to make this recipe is chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and pecans (which are optional). In a microwave-safe bowl melt, the ingredients in the microwave, and in less than two minutes the cooking is done! Now the waiting is all that's left for you to do.

Ingredients:

2 cups of chocolate chips (any flavor)

1-14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

Optional:

½ cup of chopped pecans

Instructions:

Take two portions of parchment paper and criss-cross them inside a square pan, then coat the parchment paper generously with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl (medium-sized), add the chocolate chips and condensed milk, then stir well.

Transfer the bowl to the microwave. Microwave for one minute and stir well. Repeat in ten-second increments until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Immediately stir in the chopped pecans (optional).

Next, pour the melted chocolate mixture into the prepared pan and place it in the refrigerator for about two hours. Cut the fudge into squares. Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

If you don't want to wait two hours for the fudge to set up, transferring it to the freezer will cut the waiting time down to half.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.