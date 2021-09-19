Strawberries/ Strawberry Frosting/ Virginia Watkins/Desygner

Strawberry frosting

I love using fresh strawberries in this frosting recipe. It's so delicious! The frosting turns a pretty pink naturally without having to use food coloring. Plus, it tastes like yummy strawberries!

Notes:

You can control how pink that you want the frosting to be by adding less or more of the strawberry puree.

The more puree you add to the frosting the thinner it will become. So, keep this in mind. I add in about a cup of strawberry puree at a time, just to ensure that I don't add more than is needed for certain cakes.

Ingredients:

16 ounces of fresh strawberries sliced and tops removed

1-½ cups of butter softened

4-½ cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions:

First, place the butter into a large mixing bowl and beat it until creamy. Then add one cup of powdered sugar, and mix. Add one additional cup of powdered sugar and beat to combine.

Now place the sliced strawberries into a blender or food processor and puree them for about two minutes.

Next, pour half of the strawberry puree into the butter/powder sugar mixture and beat until smooth. Add the remaining powdered sugar and vanilla and mix the strawberry frosting until it is creamy. Add extra strawberry puree as needed, mix well. Freeze whatever you don't need.

Use the strawberry frosting on cupcakes, sheet cakes, bundt cakes, etc

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.