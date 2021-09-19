Homemade Piquette/ Virginia Watkins

Piquette

Living life with zero waste and sustainability has become a new normal for a lot of people. For example, I try to upcycle as much as possible. Recently, I made concord grape jam, jelly, and concord grape juice from the grapes that I harvested. Today I will be explaining more about how I made Piquette from upcycling all the grape leftovers.

The grape leftovers (skins, seeds, stems) are known as pomace. It's been utilized to make a diluted wine called Piquette for years. Piquette is a low-alcohol drink made by mixing grape leftovers and water then going through the fermentation process. The wine becomes a nice fizzy drink. With an alcohol content of 4 to sometimes over 10 ABV depending on how long the wine is left to ferment. I make Piquette and have gotten the alcohol content of 10 ABV and sometimes over that. Technically, Piquette is not wine, but it closely resembles it once it's a finished product.

So how did I make Piquette?

I went through the process of making my grape juice, jam, and jelly first. (For those interested in learning more about how I made those, you can go back to those articles where I gave instructions.) I saved all the grape leftovers. Then I used them by adding water and began the fermentation process in gallon containers. Once the fermentation stopped (no more gas bubbles), I took the Piquette and strained it to get the pulp, seeds, and leftover stems out. Then bottled it up. The process was simple.

Homemade Piquette/ Virginia Watkins

After about a month of fermentation, I ended up with a pretty, rose pink Piquette. The flavor and aroma are unbelievably delightful!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.