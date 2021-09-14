Homegrown fresh tomatoes/ no-cook pasta sauce. Virginia Watkins

No-cook pasta sauce

Don't like canned pasta sauce? Then make your sauce effortlessly at home. In this article, I will be sharing how you can make my no-cook pasta sauce recipe. That's right, the tomatoes don't even have to be peeled, seeded, nor cooked! This sauce keeps the natural flavors of the garden. Plus, it's yummy and so simple to make.

The one thing that I love about this basic sauce is that it makes food taste fresh. You can add other vegetables, and spices to it to change it up. I don't know about you, but I like to be adventurous and use different sauces for different dishes.

Ingredients:

6-8 large homegrown tomatoes, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

1 red onion, diced finely

¾ cup of olive oil

basil, chopped

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

A smidge of oregano (Most Italian seasoning already has oregano in it, but I prefer to add a little more. Add the right amount that you prefer.)

Optional:

1 teaspoon of sweetener (I use Splenda)

¼ to ½ cup of grated parmesan cheese

Instructions:

First, chop, and dice the vegetables, and herbs. Then place the chopped tomatoes in a blender, blend until the tomatoes become smooth.

Next, add the olive oil, garlic, onion, basil, Splenda, and seasonings. Pulse the blender for a few seconds. Then pour the sauce into a large bowl. Cover the bowl, set it aside for one to two hours to marinate. Before using, stir in the parmesan cheese.

The pasta sauce doesn't have to be cooked or heated before using it. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

Notes:

Cook your pasta as you normally would and spoon the sauce over it. The sauce also can be used in vegetable soups, pizzas, and more.

If you want your sauce chunky, skip pulsing the ingredients in the blender. Instead, squeeze the tomatoes by hand, and mash them up with a potato masher. Then add the other ingredients, and stir well.

