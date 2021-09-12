Homemade Concord grape juice

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XU79s_0btlfOFP00
Concord grapes.Virginia Watkins

Homemade Concord grape juice

Although you see me using concord grapes today for this grape juice recipe, any type of grapes can be used. Concord's are the variety I have on hand from this year's harvest. I'm using a mixture of fully ripe concord grapes, and the ones that were starting to turn ripe. The green grapes will be turned into verjuice. I will be using the grape leftovers to make Piquette. I will be telling you a little more about Piquette towards the bottom of this article.

I don't add any type of sweetener to my juice recipe. I only use the grapes, water, and a bit of time. First, I picked the grapes a few weeks ago, if you caught my article about it. Then I brought them to the kitchen, where I proceeded to take the stems off, and washed them in the sink.

Since I harvested so many grapes this year; I ended up freezing some of them just to get them off my hands, until I got the time to process the grapes. Yes, you can freeze the grapes whole and then later proceed with making juices, jams, jellies, verjuice, and even wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IF9A0_0btlfOFP00
Homemade Concord grape juice.Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

  • Grapes
  • Water, just enough to cover the top of the grapes

Notes:

Here's a guide to follow when you are trying to figure out how many grapes you'll want to use to make your homemade grape juice.

  • 1 pound of grapes makes about 1 cup of grape juice.
  • 2 pounds of grapes make about 2 cups of grape juice, and so forth.
  • 4 cups of grape juice will equal 1 quart of grape juice.
  • 8 cups of grape juice will equal 2 quarts of grape juice.
  • 16 cups of grape juice will equal 1 gallon of grape juice.
  • 32 cups of grape juice will equal 2 gallons of grape juice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181Rik_0btlfOFP00
Grapes being processed for grape juice.Virginia Watkins


Instructions:

Add the grapes to a large stockpot. Since my grapes are still frozen I have added them to the stockpot and started slowly simmering them in water. It will make mine a little bit longer to cook today.

Simmer for 10-15 minutes. Occasionally, stir to prevent the grapes from scorching, and sticking to the bottom of the stockpot.

Midway through the cooking process, mash the grapes with a potato masher, break up as many of the grapes as possible. Smashing extracts the juice from the grapes.

After smashing the grapes, simmer for another 10-15 minutes. When the grapes have broken down and become delicately soft, transfer them from the heat.

Now, transfer the grapes and their liquid with a ladle through a juice strainer, collecting the juice in a container, and place the grape leftovers in another container. The leftovers will be used to make Piquette.

Ladle the juice into mason jars. Enjoy!

I will be making verjuice out of the green grapes.

Notes:

You can also use a clean pair of pantyhose to put the grapes in to squeeze the juice out if you don't have any cheesecloth or a mesh strainer.

Don't throw the grape leftovers in the trash! Instead, do this!

The grape leftovers (skins, seeds, stems) are referred to as pomace. It's been used to make a diluted wine called Piquette for years. Piquette is a low-alcohol drink that is made by mixing grape leftovers and water then going through the fermentation process. The diluted wine becomes a nice fizzy drink. With an alcohol content of 4 to sometimes over 10 ABV; depending on how long the wine is left to ferment. I make Piquette and have gotten the alcohol content of 10 ABV and sometimes over that.

The grape leftovers are also an excellent fertilizer for house plants and indoor and outdoor flower, and vegetable gardens.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
3677 followers

More from Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.

Read full story
3 comments
Strawberry, AR

Strawberry frosting

Strawberries/ Strawberry Frosting/Virginia Watkins/Desygner. I love using fresh strawberries in this frosting recipe. It's so delicious! The frosting turns a pretty pink naturally without having to use food coloring. Plus, it tastes like yummy strawberries!

Read full story

Piquette

Living life with zero waste and sustainability has become a new normal for a lot of people. For example, I try to upcycle as much as possible. Recently, I made concord grape jam, jelly, and concord grape juice from the grapes that I harvested. Today I will be explaining more about how I made Piquette from upcycling all the grape leftovers.

Read full story

Donuts, anyone?

Homemade donuts rolled in Splenda.Virginia Watkins. These donuts remind me of the ones that I used to prepare as a child with my grandmother. Only this recipe is much simpler. I used Splenda to roll the donuts in, but a chocolate glaze or regular glaze could be two other options to finish the outside toppings.

Read full story
2 comments

Sweet Potato dog treats

I originally came up with this sweet potato dog treats recipe when I had rescued a female Boxer dog and her litter of 5 puppies. This bunch of Boxer pups truly loved to eat. So I always needed nutritious dog treats on hand to feed the motley crew.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

Harvest season in 2021 at Riceland in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas

Riceland Foods at Hickory Ridge, Arkansas.Virginia Watkins. Harvest season in 2021 at Riceland in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. Yes, it's that time of year again! Harvest season and Riceland Foods in Arkansas are operating in full force.

Read full story

It's the season for garden spiders

This year seems to be the year for spiders! One, in particular, the garden spider. So, what is a garden spider? It belongs to the spider species Argiope aurantia; generally known as the garden spider. It's a black and yellow garden spider, that's also known by some people as the writing spider, zigzag spider, or ABC garden spider (as my dad called it). The garden spider spends an enormous amount of time building its web and spins letters, zippers, zig-zag patterns in them.

Read full story

Deep dish crazy batter crust pizza

Deep dish crazy batter crust pizza.Virginia Watkins. This pizza is made in a large cast-iron skillet. It's a deep-dish pizza, and the crust is crazy good! Who am I kidding, every bite of this mouthwatering pizza is sinfully delightful!

Read full story

No-cook pasta sauce

Homegrown fresh tomatoes/ no-cook pasta sauce.Virginia Watkins. Don't like canned pasta sauce? Then make your sauce effortlessly at home. In this article, I will be sharing how you can make my no-cook pasta sauce recipe. That's right, the tomatoes don't even have to be peeled, seeded, nor cooked! This sauce keeps the natural flavors of the garden. Plus, it's yummy and so simple to make.

Read full story

Baked spaghetti

Baked spaghetti prepared to be baked.Virginia Watkins. The one thing, well, one of the things that I love about this recipe is that I can do all the preparation for it in advance and then pop it in the oven to bake later on. For example, you can do all the prep work the night before and have the spaghetti bake all ready to place in the oven the following day. Believe me, it's so much better than frozen tv dinners.

Read full story
2 comments

Quadruple chocolate cookie pizza

Do you like super gooey, chocolatey cookies? If so then you'll want to try this quadruple chocolate cookie pizza recipe that makes two small pizza cookies or 1 deep-dish (12-inch) pan cookie pizza. It consists of 4 different types of chocolate chips, with cocoa powder. This chocolate pizza can be made in a cast-iron skillet, pizza pan, or springform pan. Sometimes I add nuts to the recipe, but I didn't today, so that's another ingredient choice. This chocolate cookie pizza oozes with yumminess in every chocolate bite!

Read full story

Black cherry cake

This black cherry cake is the bomb if you are a fan of black cherries. It's so delightfully sweet just from the natural sweetness of the black cherries alone. Before serving, sprinkle the top of the cake with sugar-free confectioners sugar substitute, and it's heavenly!

Read full story

Frontier green pea porridge with ham steak

Old log cabin located on Highway 64, in Cross Country, Arkansas.Virginia Watkins. Taste the flavor of the frontier with green pea porridge with ham steak. Grandma's old-fashioned recipe used a pound of dried green peas and a pound of yellow split peas each. If my guesstimate is right, that would be about four cans of each, equaling eight cans of peas in total. That's way too many peas for my liking. So, I revised the original recipe a tiny bit using canned green sweet peas and halved the recipe.

Read full story

Ranch pickles

What's the easiest way to make delicious pickles? Let me tell you how with this tasty ranch pickles recipe!. These pickles are a rancher's favorite treat! There's no vinegar, nor canning involved, just some fresh cucumbers, a big gallon jar, boiling water, dill, pickling salt, and the sun.

Read full story

Dining at the dinner table

Are there health benefits of eating meals as a family, at the dinner table?. Growing up, I recall our family always made it a point to eat at the dining room table together as a family. It was a time for family gatherings, and also a time for communication. Each person would take turns telling their own day's events, etc. This was a traditional way of eating meals back in the day.

Read full story

Mutton stew

I remember when I first heard about mutton, I have to admit that I didn't have a clue what it was. At first, I thought mutton was dog meat. And I was like yuck! (Yes, now you can laugh!) I decided to do my research and that's when I found out that mutton wasn't that at all. I should have known better since my family has raised sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, etc.

Read full story

The perfect grilled steakhouse burger

The perfect grilled steakhouse burger.Virginia Watkins. Layers of delicious flavors are what these seasoned Angus beef steakhouse burgers deliver. With every bite, you'll yearn for more!

Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Nut butter Cocoa Pebbles candy

This recipe is my rendition of the kid-favorite Rice Krispy treat. Only there are no Rice Krispies nor marshmallows involved here!. I'm a huge fanatic of any kind of chocolate combined with nut butter. Whether it's milk chocolate mixed with peanut butter or white chocolate mixed with almond butter. Chocolate just pairs together well with nuts.

Read full story

Basic pioneer corn dodgers

Basic pioneer corn dodgers/ Pioneer wagons.Virginia Watkins/Desygner. Just like hardtack, corn dodgers were another long-lived survivalist food for pioneers during the 1800s. They were made with very few ingredients. Traditional corn dodgers consisted of cornmeal, rendered down pork fat, salt, and water. Sometimes a small amount of brown sugar was added (for an added touch of sweetness). Corn dodgers were usually fried in a cast-iron skillet on an open campfire, baked in a Dutch oven, and cooked on top of wood-burning stoves. Some pioneers made oval-shaped corn dodgers, but often they were cut into squares.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy