Quadruple chocolate cookie pizza

Do you like super gooey, chocolatey cookies? If so then you'll want to try this quadruple chocolate cookie pizza recipe that makes two small pizza cookies or 1 deep-dish (12-inch) pan cookie pizza. It consists of 4 different types of chocolate chips, with cocoa powder. This chocolate pizza can be made in a cast-iron skillet, pizza pan, or springform pan. Sometimes I add nuts to the recipe, but I didn't today, so that's another ingredient choice. This chocolate cookie pizza oozes with yumminess in every chocolate bite!

Ingredients:

¾ cup of cocoa powder

1 cup of granulated sugar

2 sticks (1 cup) of butter, softened

2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 ¼ cups of self-rising flour

½ cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup of dark chocolate chips

½ cup of bittersweet chocolate chips

½ cup of mini milk chocolate chips

½ cup of light brown sugar packed (Add for a chewier chocolate pizza.)

Instructions:

First, preheat the oven to 375° F. Combine the granulated sugar, brown sugar, butter, egg, and pure vanilla until well blended until creamy. Slowly add in the flour and the cocoa powder. Mix until the ingredients are well combined. Next, add in the three varieties of chocolate chips.

Using a large cast-iron skillet, spread the cookie dough evenly across. Bake for about 20 minutes and remove. If the chocolate cookie pizza is still too wet, place it back into the oven for a few minutes longer.

Notes:

The cookie dough should be just about setting in the center, while the edges should be a little crunchy in texture.

The extra egg allows the dough to be super soft once fully baked.

You can add candy, nuts, and other toppings to this giant pizza; or decorate the top of it with frosting (for birthdays). It's versatile!

I stir all the different chocolate chips into the cookie batter, but you can reserve some back to add to the top. The best way to do this is to remove the skillet a few minutes before the chocolate pizza is done and add a handful of the chocolate chips over the top, then transfer the skillet back into the oven.

