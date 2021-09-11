Sweet black cherry cake. Virginia Watkins

Black cherry

This black cherry cake is the bomb if you are a fan of black cherries. It's so delightfully sweet just from the natural sweetness of the black cherries alone. Before serving, sprinkle the top of the cake with sugar-free confectioners sugar substitute, and it's heavenly!

I always tend to feel like this recipe is similar to a cherry cobbler. Some of you may think the same. I call it a cake because the ingredients are more cake-like. I use several black cherries, but I don't overpower the cake with them. Do you know what I mean? I drop the cherries into the cake batter, about an inch apart from each other. (Instead of adding a full layer of the black cherries overlapping each other.) Dropping the cherries in sparingly makes the cake look prettier when it comes to slicing and serving it.

This Black Cherry Cake recipe is simple to make. The ingredients include fresh sweet black cherries and a yellow cake batter. Use a cake mix to make the recipe easier. I believe that Wal-Mart sells sugar-free cake mixes for about $1.98. However, I make a sugar-free cake batter for it that's just as simple to make as a store-purchased cake mix.

Ingredients:

Fresh black cherries (or frozen)

2 cups of self-rising flour

½ cup of butter softened

1 cup of granulated Splenda, or granulated monk fruit

3- 4 eggs (use 4 if your eggs are small)

2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of almond extract

¾ cup of milk

Optional:

Powdered sugar-free confectioners sugar

Instructions:

First, take the stems and pits out of the fresh cherries, then wash them under cold water.

Butter a 13×9-inch cake pan, and dust with flour. Set aside.

Sift the flour. (This will make the cake lighter in texture.) Set this aside.

In a mixing bowl, on medium speed, beat together the Splenda and butter until the mixture is completely smooth for 5 minutes.

Next, add the eggs to the Splenda/butter mixture one at a time, beating continuously. Then add in the pure vanilla and the almond extract. Slow down the mixer so that you can add the dry ingredients to this mixture. Add the dry ingredients slowly. Then add the milk and combine.

Ladle the cake batter into the prepared cake pan. Drop the black cherries into the batter, about one inch apart from each other.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the cake pulls away from the sides of the pan. Allow the cake to cool completely. Then dust with a sugar-free confectioner's sugar substitute, cut, and serve with a spoonful of sugar-free French vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

