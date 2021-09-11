Old log cabin located on Highway 64, in Cross Country, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

Frontier green pea porridge with ham steak

Taste the flavor of the frontier with green pea porridge with ham steak. Grandma's old-fashioned recipe used a pound of dried green peas and a pound of yellow split peas each. If my guesstimate is right, that would be about four cans of each, equaling eight cans of peas in total. That's way too many peas for my liking. So, I revised the original recipe a tiny bit using canned green sweet peas and halved the recipe.

Ingredients:

4 cans of sweet green peas

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper, plus a pinch extra for the ham

1 large ham steak, chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper flakes

Instructions:

First, drain the liquid from the peas. Then place the peas into a food processor, blend them into a smooth puree. Add butter, eggs, salt, and pepper. Incorporate well.

Pour the mixture into a buttered pan and cover it tightly with aluminum foil, bake for 20-25 minutes at 350°F.

Cook the chopped ham-steak in a cast-iron skillet, in a small amount of butter. When the ham is cooked, add the chopped green onions and sprinkle with fresh ground black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

Serve the porridge with the chopped ham, and rolls. Enjoy!

