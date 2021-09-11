Ranch/ Pixabay

Ranch Pickles

What's the easiest way to make delicious pickles? Let me tell you how with this tasty ranch pickles recipe!

These pickles are a rancher's favorite treat! There's no vinegar, nor canning involved, just some fresh cucumbers, a big gallon jar, boiling water, dill, pickling salt, and the sun.

Notes:

This particular recipe doesn't have ranch dressing in it. The recipe first originated during the frontier.

During the fermentation, the liquid will turn cloudy; this is normal for this particular recipe. So, don't be alarmed, or afraid to eat the pickles after the two-week fermentation. The fermentation works best outside under the hot sun, but you can also ferment the pickles inside in a heated room. When fermenting the pickles, you will need to burp the jar every other day or leave the lid loose on the jar.

Don't expect the ranch pickles to taste the same way as pickles are done in a vinegar brine, because they won't. However, they will be sour and salty because they ferment in salty brine. If the pickles haven't reached the sour level that you prefer, ferment them longer.

I use a gallon pickle jar to make this recipe. So, the fermentation takes two weeks. However, using smaller jars will help to speed up the fermentation process.

Ingredients:

About 20-24 fresh small cucumbers

4-6 tablespoons of dill pickling salt (depending on how sour you like your pickles)

2-3 sprigs of dill

About 9 and ½ cups of water

Optional:

3 cloves of fresh garlic, peeled and smashed

2 grape leaves

Instructions:

Fill a gallon jar with the cucumbers. Add four to six tablespoons of dill pickling salt, dill, and other optional ingredients. Fill the jar with boiling water, put the lid on the jar tightly, then shake it well. Next, loosen the lid, and set the jar in the sun for about two weeks. Ferment the pickles longer, if you want them to become even sourer.

