Dining at the dinner table

Are there health benefits of eating meals as a family, at the dinner table?

Growing up, I recall our family always made it a point to eat at the dining room table together as a family. It was a time for family gatherings, and also a time for communication. Each person would take turns telling their own day's events, etc. This was a traditional way of eating meals back in the day.

Nowadays, families tend to grab a snack whenever it's convenient and to eat in separate rooms. I have to admit, my dining room table is taking up space, a space that we rarely have used in the past several years. Although we still make it a point to eat all our main meals together in the same room. It's more of a challenge to engage in the old-fashioned way at the dining table. Why? Mostly, because of technology. Yes, the Xbox One and the internet tend to win hands down over the mere idea of communicating with each other. Tragic, I know!

Recently, I was chatting about this topic with a friend (who is a dietitian). She said that eating meals at the dining room table is as important as eating a healthy diet. Why? Well, as it turns out, the position you sit in while you're eating does affect the way your body digests food. Sitting at the dining table while eating furthermore enables us to keep a straighter posture; which seems to be the most effective way to digest food properly, and also helps us to manage our weight more effectively. Because we tend to eat smaller portions.

Eating at the dining room table also draws families closer to each other. As long as cell phones and other distractions aren't allowed at the table. Now, that's food for thought!

