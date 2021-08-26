Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burritos

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWXoS_0bdfs2N300
Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burritos.Virginia Watkins

Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burritos

If you like spicy food, then you might enjoy these chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos. They are hearty and delicious.

Chorizo is a Mexican sausage that is seasoned with smoked paprika, salt, whole pepper grains, cinnamon, pork fat, and other spices. The pork sausage is either chopped or ground.

There is no need to add any extra spices to the scrambled sausage and egg mixture. I think that the chorizo sausage adds a bunch of flavors on its own. If you don't like spicy foods, substitute the chorizo with an original breakfast sausage.

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound of chorizo sausage
  • 4 eggs
  • Mexican cheese
  • 4 medium-sized flour tortillas

Instructions:

First, in a small skillet, thoroughly cook the chorizo sausage on medium-high heat. When the chorizo is finished cooking chop it into small pieces. Then set it aside.

Now, whisk the four eggs into a bowl. Use butter spray to lightly grease a medium-sized skillet. Transfer the raw eggs over into the skillet. Cook the eggs, stir as needed. When the eggs are cooked, add the chorizo. Stir until it's combined with the scrambled eggs. Now, add a handful of Mexican cheese to the chorizo and eggs.

Next, heat each flour tortilla directly on the burner (or in a pan) to lightly brown them. Flip the tortillas over, to lightly brown both sides.

Now, fill the tortillas with a spoonful of the scrambled egg mixture. To wrap the burritos: fold the bottom of the tortillas over the scrambled mixture. Next, fold one side of the tortilla over, tucking it in tightly. Then fold the other side of the tortilla over. Place the folded side of the burritos down onto a plate. Serve and enjoy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
3273 followers

More from Gin Lee

Boiling chicken quarters in seasoning

Boiled chicken quarters, spiced and ready to finished crisping up the skins.Virginia Watkins. I like catching a good sale on chicken quarters at the grocery store. However, I noticed while I was organizing the freezer that I had several packages of chicken quarters that needed to be used fast. So, today I'm not only making one meal from the boiled chicken, but I am also making another chicken recipe from this pot of boiled chicken. (The other chicken recipe will be shared within another article.)

Read full story
1 comments

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.

Read full story
4 comments

How do I save money on soda?

In today's world, who would have believed that a little bit of cola-flavored syrup and carbonation blended with water would become so expensive?. I am a Diet Pepsi addict. Nope, I don't feel bad for my soda addiction! If it weren't for Diet Pepsi, then more than likely there'd be some other addiction. But let's cut to the chase. Lately, soda prices have gone insanely high. However, I have finally found a soda syrup that I can live with.

Read full story

Campfire Reese's Peanut Butter Cup S'mores

Campfire Reese's Peanut Butter Cup S'mores.Virginia Watkins/Desygner/Pixabay. Let's pretend to be kids again! Today, let's make some gooey marshmallow smores over a campfire together; while we relax and kick our heels up in the woods. These S'mores are not your average everyday S'mores! Nope, they're not!

Read full story

Yummy Labor Day mealtime recipes

Grilled New York cut chops, broccoli in a creamy cheese sauce, creamy potatoes, and garden salad.Virginia Watkins. Why go out for dinner when you can enjoy your Labor Day weekend with grilled New York cut pork chops, salad, creamy potatoes, and broccoli with creamy cheese sauce at home?

Read full story

Basic bread dough

Do you like homemade bread? If so, then this is the recipe for you! I love making delicious, homemade bread, especially when it comes to baking and eating it! The scent of fresh bread baking is just so inviting. And it tastes, unlike any store-purchased bread.

Read full story
2 comments

My Dog Has Stink Breath- What Can I Do?

Photo Source Unsplash By Photographer Kseniia Ilinykh. When Your Dog's Kisses Are Something You Aren't Missing- Their bad breath may be something that a breath mint could easily fix- But if that's not the case... It may be a sign that fido has periodontal disease, or worse...

Read full story
13 comments

Macaroni and cheese salad

Today's article is about using leftovers to help cut back on food waste. Studies showed that before COVID, there were 35 million people across America who had food insecurities. This number was expected to rise to as much as fifty million in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

Layered Taco Dip in glass Mason jars

Hold on to your picnic baskets, and take full advantage of having a picnic this Autumn. Well, tomorrow is the first day of September, but there is still plenty of time for the perfect picnics before winter sits in on the 23rd. Yes, that's right! Autumn officially begins on September 22nd.

Read full story

Delicious Greek yogurt breakfast waffles

Delicious Greek yogurt breakfast waffles with sugar-free syrup.Virginia Watkins. Waffles can not get any better than this! This recipe is not only simple to make, but it's also extremely delicious to eat. Honestly, I am not big on breakfast, I rarely eat more than one meal a day. And I stick with eating healthy snacks throughout the day. However, when I make Greek yogurt breakfast waffles I'm always tempted to eat one.

Read full story

Sugar-free Strawberry cheesecake roll

Sugar-free Strawberry cheesecake roll.Virginia Watkins. If you love birthday cake, and cheesecake you'll have to try this yummy recipe! It's both cakes rolled up into one! Welp, sorta. The filling is made with cream cheese, Splenda, vanilla, and fresh sliced strawberries. Then it's spread on the cake and rolled up into a cake roll. So, the filling is more like a cream cheese frosting. But it's simply delightful!

Read full story

Homemade deviled ham

Homemade deviled ham, ham and cutlery.Desygner/Virginia Watkins 2021. Have you ever seen those little white cans, with the red devil on them, sitting on grocery store shelves? And if so, have you ever bought any? I recall my first time trying a can of Deviled Ham. I thought it would taste more like Potted Meat. But it was nothing like it. The only thing the two items had in common was that it was very salty and spreadable.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Arkansas wild chicken tenders

Ditch the small Buffalo wings, and switch to Arkansas wild chicken tenders! Y'all, these chicken tenders will fly off the platter when you make them! Yes, they're that satisfying and delicious.

Read full story
2 comments

After restoration on an old upcycled table

Before and after restoring an old upcycled table.Virginia Watkins. The project that I have been working on is an upcycled table restoration. The miniature table is several years old and needed some improvement. This is a project that I wish I had waited on because of the humidity and extreme heat that we are having right now. I have had so many problems with the paint fogging up, bubbling, and wrinkling. I began working on the project outside due to the dust from sanding the table, and the paint fumes. It's been excruciatingly hot working on this!

Read full story

Broken stained glass candy & rock candy

Broken stained glass candy & rock candy.Virginia Watkins. Both stained glasses candy and rock candy are hard sugary sweet confections. The broken stained glass candy is made with corn syrup and sugar whereas rock candy is made without corn syrup. Adding corn syrup to the broken stained glass candy gives it a smooth texture that regular rock candy doesn't have. In today's article, I will be sharing both recipes with you.

Read full story

Before restoration on an old up-cycled table

Before restoration on an old up-cycled table.Virginia Watkins. The project that I will be working on today is an up-cycled table. It's several years old and in need of some restoration. Since I am still working on the project; today's article will not have the after photos in it. To see how the process of restoration goes, stay tuned!

Read full story
Arkansas State

Daylilies in bloom in Arkansas

There are numerous varieties of daylilies, roses, and various other plants blooming in our area at present. The pink daylily is one of them. Its elegance is a definite show-stopper.

Read full story

Chocolate peanut butter Cocoa Puffs candy

Chocolate peanut butter Cocoa Puffs candy.Virginia Watkins. Here's a family favorite candy recipe that is simple to make and delightfully delicious. As a child, I always loved Cocoa Puffs cereal. I remember my dad and I would often take a gallon of milk, along with a box of Cocoa Puffs cereal, 2 bowls, and 2 spoons into the living room, and chow down every morning while watching Captain Kangaroo. Yes, I was just a small child at the time.

Read full story

Not your regular chili cheese dog!

If you are a fan of chili cheese dogs, then you might enjoy this simple, straightforward, put-together effortless recipe. Well, I'm pretty sure I'm not the first person who has ever made chili cheese dog burritos. But this was the first time for me! I will confess that initially, I thought that this dish might end up going to my Boxer (dog). However, it was truly pretty good once it was finished.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy