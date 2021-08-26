Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burritos. Virginia Watkins

Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burritos

If you like spicy food, then you might enjoy these chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos. They are hearty and delicious.

Chorizo is a Mexican sausage that is seasoned with smoked paprika, salt, whole pepper grains, cinnamon, pork fat, and other spices. The pork sausage is either chopped or ground.

There is no need to add any extra spices to the scrambled sausage and egg mixture. I think that the chorizo sausage adds a bunch of flavors on its own. If you don't like spicy foods, substitute the chorizo with an original breakfast sausage.

Ingredients:

½ pound of chorizo sausage

4 eggs

Mexican cheese

4 medium-sized flour tortillas

Instructions:

First, in a small skillet, thoroughly cook the chorizo sausage on medium-high heat. When the chorizo is finished cooking chop it into small pieces. Then set it aside.

Now, whisk the four eggs into a bowl. Use butter spray to lightly grease a medium-sized skillet. Transfer the raw eggs over into the skillet. Cook the eggs, stir as needed. When the eggs are cooked, add the chorizo. Stir until it's combined with the scrambled eggs. Now, add a handful of Mexican cheese to the chorizo and eggs.

Next, heat each flour tortilla directly on the burner (or in a pan) to lightly brown them. Flip the tortillas over, to lightly brown both sides.

Now, fill the tortillas with a spoonful of the scrambled egg mixture. To wrap the burritos: fold the bottom of the tortillas over the scrambled mixture. Next, fold one side of the tortilla over, tucking it in tightly. Then fold the other side of the tortilla over. Place the folded side of the burritos down onto a plate. Serve and enjoy.

