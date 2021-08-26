Before and after restoring an old upcycled table. Virginia Watkins

After restoration on an old upcycled table

The project that I have been working on is an upcycled table restoration. The miniature table is several years old and needed some improvement. This is a project that I wish I had waited on because of the humidity and extreme heat that we are having right now. I have had so many problems with the paint fogging up, bubbling, and wrinkling. I began working on the project outside due to the dust from sanding the table, and the paint fumes. It's been excruciatingly hot working on this!

The facts are, it was too hot, and it was creating problems with the paint. So, I ended up taking the table inside to finish it.

About the table

The table is made out of upcycled metal parts. The three legs are metal spindles, the top is made from a metal torque converter from a small transmission, then, of course, the top has been sealed with broken pieces of ceramic tiles and polished pebbles. I originally painted the table legs and torque converter (base top) with gloss black paint.

The miniature table needed an overhaul. It had been sitting out in the weather for numerous years. The paint was beginning to chip off, it had also undergone some abuse from a tree limb falling on it during a recent storm.

Restoration Steps

Sanding the table

First, I needed to sand the rough surfaces of the table. Since my table is metal I used a commercial-grade metal 80-grit sandpaper followed by a light sanding with 120-grit sandpaper.

During the sanding process, I worked the sandpaper into the difficult-to-reach areas of the metal pieces on the table.

After the sanding was completed; I dusted all of the dust particles off with cheesecloth.

Masking the table with tape

For this step, I used masking tape to section off the parts of the table that I didn't want to be painted. This was a simple process; especially since the table is miniature-sized.

I simply cut pieces of masking tape and attached them around the edges of the top of the table. I also taped a sheet of paper over the top of the table to prevent any overspray.

Note:

At first, I started using enamel textured paint. Then quickly decided not to.

Painting the table

For this step, I started using grey enamel textured sandstone paint. However, I ended up with a huge mess. The paint kept wrinkling and fogging up. I'm blaming the high humidity and extreme heat for this mishap. The heat index at the time was 108. So, I had to wait for that paint to dry. When it did, I sanded the areas of the table again. Then I started over.

To finish the project, I decided to use a different type of acrylic paint, and I brought the table inside to finish it. The color that I used is country blue-grey.

At first, I wasn't certain if I needed to do anything to the tabletop. However, after refinishing the rest of the table the top looked terrible. The tiles were cracked, discolored, and faded. So, I decided to paint them too. I went with an artsy look. The tile's original colors were pale pink and black.

For additional protection, I had planned to finish the table with clear paint. However, I decided not to at this time. I have chosen to use the table inside my greenhouse room.

I am not happy with how the top of the table turned out. I needed some kind of filler, but I was uncertain of what kind to use. I am waiting to see if these colors grow on me. If they don't, I will repaint it.

When you shouldn't paint outside

I know that I should have waited until cooler weather to begin this particular project outside. The difficulty happened because the table is metal, and the weather was too hot for painting it outside.

If the humidity is too high then condensation can form on surfaces. This can cause wrinkling, sliding, streaks, fading, or inadequate bonding to the work surface.

Extreme hot temperatures will cause the paint to dry too fast. If the work surface gets too hot, the paint will not adhere properly and leaves a wrinkled, cracked, peeled, or bubbled exterior.

Latex paints work best when they are applied on surfaces at temperatures between 50° to 85° F. The suitable temperature for using oil-based paint is 40° to 90° F.

Note:

Although, I began working on this project in a shaded area; the temperature was still too hot outside for painting it.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.