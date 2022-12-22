How to Deal with Difficult Family Members During the Holidays

Photo by Nicole Michalou

The holidays can be stressful and challenging, as everyone takes on additional responsibilities and fills their calendar with work, social, and family obligations.

Even when families are functional and enjoy spending time together throughout the year, it can be difficult to balance everyone’s competing expectations and the heightened emotions of the holiday season. For families that are more physically or emotionally distant, being together during the holidays can be overwhelming.

To handle the holiday season properly, start with this mantra: “Don’t take things personally.” When you’re with people you care about, everything can feel personal, but when you step back and view them with less emotion, you’ll be better able to keep a handle on the holidays. These steps can help.

1. Live in the present.

Most situations and other people’s behavior choices are not about you, and a holiday gathering is not the time to address past grievances or try to fix family problems. Instead, consider this a time for accepting people…just as they are.

Focusing too much on the future and what someone might do can fuel anxiety and affect the way you act toward them. It can become a negative reinforcing cycle, where you have your guard up because of what you expect them to do. This charged atmosphere can also make it more likely they’ll live up to your worst expectations.

Use your anticipation mindfully so that you can distance yourself from the effects of damaging behavior. If you know there’s potential for a certain behavior from a particular family member, when you see it, you can say, “This is about Uncle Joe or Cousin Mary and their choices, not about me.”

2. Avoid trigger topics.

Trigger topics are conversations that have an emotional charge to them, either in general (such as politics or religion) or specifically to your family.

How do you know whether something is a trigger topic? Focus on your body and its reactions when the topic arises.

- Does your breathing quicken?

- Does your jaw tighten?

- Does your stomach turn?

- Do you feel tenseness in your neck or shoulders?

These physical responses are clues something’s having an emotional effect on you. Take time to gracefully exit the room/conversation and move toward other people who are more uplifting.

If you can’t remove yourself, concentrate on remaining as neutral as possible. Remind yourself that everyone has an opinion, and you don’t have to agree. Listening quietly and with integrity may also help defuse the situation or diminish its impact on you.

3. Set boundaries ahead of time.

Before you gather with family or friends, consider what is most likely to impact you. Are there certain people who are more challenging to converse with? Consider how you’d like to react in best and worst-case scenarios.

If you have good relationships with your family members, talk with them ahead of time and let them know about topics you’d like to steer clear of – whether it’s something general like politics or something personal like your faith, physical appearance, or life choices.

If you don’t feel comfortable that family members will respect those boundaries, don’t worry about addressing them separately. Instead, set the boundaries for yourself. Acknowledge who you want to share more of your time with and actively move toward them.

If it’s healthier for you to avoid the gatherings, you can consider not attending. However, if there are other people you care about who will be present, don’t make yourself miss out because you want to avoid one or two difficult people.

4. Prepare a “party line” and an exit strategy.

If there are topics you know are hot-button issues, make sure you go in with a plan to address or deflect them. I encourage people to have a “party line” ready to respond if someone tries to push their buttons about a touchy topic.

A “party line” can be a short sentence or phrase that acknowledges your conversational partner’s statements while also allowing you to exit. Some examples include:

· “That’s an interesting way to think about that. I will have to give that some thought.”

· “I guess we have to agree to disagree.”

It can be difficult to remember these responses if you are in the heat of the moment or if a topic is especially sensitive. If you feel a tart response coming on, take a minute to breathe before talking back!

And make sure you also have an exit or time-to-go strategy prepared. You’ll need to discuss this one with people in your household so you’re on the same page if someone needs to leave. Make sure you have each other’s backs so you can feel confident about exiting if necessary.

Don’t let holiday stress from family relationships steal your joy! Instead, focus on the people who make this time of year unforgettably special. When you can be mindful of what you have, who you care about and who truly matters to you – you’ll be able to put some of the rest to the side and really enjoy your holidays!