Possessiveness in relationships

Couple arguing. Pexels

“But they really love me.”

Have you ever experienced possessive red flag behaviors in a relationship but justified it with this phrase?

Maybe your girlfriend calls you constantly to check in on your location but says it’s because they love you and are worried about you. Maybe your boyfriend gets over-the-top jealous because you call your sibling or parents too often but says it’s because they just want to spend as much time with you as possible.

If you’re encountering situations like this, you might be in a possessive relationship. Here’s what you need to know about these relationships and how to decide whether it’s time to get out.

What is a possessive relationship?

In a possessive relationship, one partner feels they have ownership over the other. The possessive partner tries to exert control over the other partner because they are insecure and lack trust.

Possessive partners often suffer from low self-esteem. They may have been hurt in other relationships – either dating relationships or those with their family of origin. Their fear of abandonment leads them to cling to their partners and to fear anything, including friendships, career, and hobbies, that they perceive as a threat to remaining the top (or only) priority in their partner's life.

Warning signs you’re in a possessive relationship

If you see your partner exhibiting some of these traits, their possessiveness is likely negatively impacting your relationship.

- Extreme jealousy and moodiness: Some jealousy in a relationship is normal. However, possessive partners may be easily angered or become inordinately jealous over minor things. Their jealousy isn’t directed only toward your prior love interests; they may be jealous of your career success, friendships, or close relationships with family members.

- Inflexibility and punishment: Your possessive partner will not accommodate your needs. Instead, things must be done their way, or they react inappropriately with nagging, screaming, hurtful comments, or emotional blackmail.

- Needy and clingy: Your partner reminds you constantly that they can’t live without you. They love-bomb you with compliments and want to fast-track from the second date to moving in together, engagement, or marriage. If you push back against their clinginess or express a need for space, they may respond with hurt or anger and even threaten harm to you or themselves.

- Critical: A possessive partner may set high standards regarding what’s “appropriate” and may police your friendships, adherence to gender roles, career drive, and personality traits. It may seem like they want the best for you but look more closely. Are they actually criticizing you so you feel unworthy of any other friendships, ambitions, or relationships? By undermining and isolating you, they achieve their goal of keeping you to themselves.

When and how to get out

There’s a line between a typical affectionate and devoted relationship and one that becomes toxic because of a possessive partner. Depending on how flexible and self-aware your partner is, you may be able to work through some of these issues. In other cases, the best decision may be to rely on your support system and move on.

If your partner is willing to work on their possessive behaviors

Evaluate where your partner’s possessive behaviors stand. Are they aware of their issues and their impact on the relationship? Do they show a willingness to listen, compromise, and make changes?

If so, you can work together to set boundaries for acceptable communication. For example, some possessive partners may:

- Show up at your workplace to check up on you but present it as “surprising you” with lunch or a gift. Then they become upset if you cannot meet with them because of prior commitments. If they’re over the line, let them know you’re willing to meet with them for lunch, but it needs to be scheduled a certain amount of time in advance.

- Text you dozens or hundreds of times while you’re out with friends, at the gym, or working. If their choices are over the line, set boundaries around when you’ll return and let them know that you won’t be able to respond except at specific times.

Work on presenting your boundaries and needs with confidence. Your partner may be more aggressive regarding their needs and demands for your attention; that doesn’t mean their feelings are the only ones that matter.

If your partner is not willing to work on their possessive behaviors

Many times, possessive partners will deny the impact of their actions and claim they’re acting in your best interests out of love or the desire to protect you. They may gaslight you and claim that you’re acting “crazy” or “taking things too seriously.”

Listen to your instincts and don’t yield to the temptation to avoid confrontation because they make it unpleasant. If left unchecked, intense or aggressive possessiveness can become paranoia, which can then lead to dangerous situations.

Some very possessive partners can become emotionally or physically abusive. They can be financially controlling, cutting off funds, or monitoring your accounts in an effort to control your behavior or keep you in a relationship by limiting your options, or they can limit your communication with friends and family to keep you solely dependent on them. These relationships can turn dangerous and violent.

Conclusion: Take Care of Yourself

In the early stages, a possessive relationship can feel flattering. You may feel special and cherished when someone makes you the center of their world. However, as the relationship progresses and red flags become more apparent, the situation can turn stressful and even dangerous.

If you need help decoding your relationship and making decisions, seek guidance from a licensed professional. If you are concerned about your safety, please go to a safe location and call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.



