Dad of 2 who resents ‘Babysitting’ own kids refuses to attend outing to the zoo after ‘Bad Headache’ from tantrums

A man, 32, is seeking advice regarding an argument he had with his wife, 34, about attending a family outing, as highlighted in a Reddit post.

The couple, who are currently visiting the wife's home country, had planned to go out for dinner with friends for the evening. The father continues:

“A little background. We planned to meet my wife and her friends, who are partnerless and childless, for dinner. We have 2 kids, 2 and 6, and they were to stay with grandpa, uncle, and aunt. Our 2-year-old is finding it difficult to be away from us and cries a lot, but family members don’t care and are ok with it. My wife is not. Our 6-year-old is fine because he can watch his iPad or whatever.”

Predictably, the kids weren’t the best guests at this dinner:

“We arrived at friends and we start eating dinner. 6 is not hungry and wants to sleep. The friend brings out a beanie bag for him to sleep in. He ends up playing on it and not sleeping. I’m constantly telling him to knock it off and lay down. He does, for a little bit, but then is back at it. 2 is fine but after she is full, it is terrible 2s. About an hour after arriving, it is time to go. The kids are bad. I can’t join the conversation and I decide to let my wife stay and talk and I’ll take the kids home.”

According to All Pro Dad, when fathers actively participate in caregiving, it leads to positive outcomes for both the child and the father, including improved child development and reduced stress levels for fathers. Therefore, it’s crucial for fathers to shed the victim mentality and embrace their role in caregiving, as stated by VeryWell Mind .

The drive home was challenging for the husband as he dealt with a worsening headache, noisy kids, and chaotic traffic. He continues:

“I finally get home, get the kids to bed, and take medicine. I text my wife that we are home, safe, and going to bed. I mention because of the chaos of tonight, I’m not going to the zoo with everyone tomorrow. I want to stay home and relax. We had already planned this adventure. We would be leaving early, 6am, and be out in the sun, in insane humidity. My wife would not be alone and would have help with the kids.”

What do you think?

Was the author justified to bail out of the zoo the next day, especially since he’s not just a part-time babysitter, but rather a full-time dad, and needs to get over himself and participate in the care of his kids?

Or does he also deserve a break from parenting, as every dad does, and his wife doesn’t have the right to be angry with her husband for not feeling well?

