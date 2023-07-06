“He claimed my feet stink”: Woman takes off High Heels and puts them up in her Brother-in-Law’s car

The comfort of taking your shoes off after wearing them all day is one of life's small joys, but for one Reddit user , it cost her a family ordeal.

The author begins that she was exhausted after a long day of wearing high heels, so she removed them and made herself comfortable on the car ride home. She explains further:

"I was wearing high heels all day so my feet were killing me by the time we were driving home, so I took my shoes off and sat cross-legged on the seat. My feet weren’t touching anybody but my brother-in-law was sitting next to me and turned it into a big deal because, apparently, my feet are so gross to him. He told me to put my feet down and put my shoes on. I refused so he claimed my feet stunk, which was a blatant lie.”

This was only the beginning of an argument that quickly escalated. She continues:

"He did eventually back down on me putting my shoes back on, but he still wanted me to take my feet off the seat. Nobody else had an issue with how I was sitting, so I got annoyed and told him to walk if he had a problem, since I felt like he was just trying to embarrass me at that point.”

Things eventually got heated enough that the author's husband and mother-in-law had to step in and tell him to pipe down. He concludes:

"I think he got angry because I told him to walk because he started arguing with me even more and was getting louder and louder about it too. It got to the point where my husband and mother-in-law both had to tell him to shut up.”

According to HelpGuide.org , it's important to keep both the short-term and long-term repercussions in mind when engaging with family members. Refraining from confrontation, if possible, can avoid potentially toxic confrontations before they have to opportunity to start, as stated by VeryWell Mind.

