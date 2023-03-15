Sick grandma who brags about $1,000,000 of wealth to struggling, single mother at risk of contact being cut-off

Gillian Sisley

Money can be a sensitive topic, especially when it comes to conversations between family members. This Mumsnet user recently experienced a conversation with their grandmother, who is in her mid-80s, that left them feeling frustrated and taunted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRhV7_0lKJXU0E00
Photo byPhoto by 𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔞𝔯𝔶 𝔭𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩𝔱𝔞 on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author explains that every time she sees her grandmother, the elderly woman asks her how they are coping with paying bills. She clarifies further:

“She's in her mid-80s and constantly talks about how much money she has. I am a lone parent struggling to pay my bills and childcare. Every time I see her she asks 'how are you coping with paying bills?' and talks about how awful the cost of living crisis is for people like me. I never raise the topic of money.”

But what has been following is a tone-deaf conversation about the two houses the grandmother needs to sell, which comes off as rather off-color of the elderly woman. The author continues:

“Last night she then continued on to talk about the two houses she needs to sell which will hopefully see £600k into her savings, and was talking about 200k she had 'lying around' and needed to put into some kind of investment. She then went on to ask me about which charities I 'recommend' she donates to when she dies as she wants to give most of her money away.”

Conflicted by the conversation, the author called her grandmother to tell her she is too busy to drop her shopping off as she feels like her grandmother is taunting her:

“She's completely switched on at 84 years old and seems to think I'm some poor hopeless person. I DO NOT expect her to give me money, I just hate the way she is so tone-deaf.”

The author goes on to explain how she is struggling to not cry into her cereal, a metaphor for how overwhelmed she feels. It can be difficult to talk about money, especially with family members. For the author, their grandmother’s conversations about her wealth caused the author to feel particularly frustrated and taunted.

Fellow Mumsnet users have weighed in on the situation, with one stating:

“Either she is ignorant about how she is being or she's doing it on purpose. I would simply say to her that she will need to pay someone to drop her shopping and whatever jobs you do for her. And that you can't do it because you need to work to pay the bills.”

Another user added:

“Just be honest. Say to her that if she keeps talking about money you aren't going to be around as much. That while you are pleased for her you are genuinely struggling and that you need hers to be a pleasant place to be not somewhere where you are always reminded of what you don't have.”

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely stop visiting her grandmother, since the elderly woman isn’t sensitive to the author’s tough financial situation?

Or is the author just being oversensitive, and her grandma means absolutely no harm by her words?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wealth# family relationships# debt# motherhood# single parent

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
133K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman who complained about not getting $25K in wedding gifts claims favoritism toward older sister

It’s a tale as old as time—two feuding sisters with competing weddings fuel jealousy and conflict. This sort of incident was documented in a recent Reddit post, where one bride feels she’s been treated poorly compared to her sister.

Read full story

19-year-old teen mom of twin babies demands sister living in UK move abroad to help raise her two children

A young woman is struggling to keep up with the demands of her family, both near and far. She has recently written on Reddit asking online users for help. *This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

Read full story
3 comments

Mom who wants to charge her adult child rent who earns a salary of $32K wonders if she is being unfair

A Mumsnet user recently posed an interesting question – how much board and lodging should they charge their son who recently moved back home after graduating from university?

Read full story
3 comments

Grandparents refusing to babysit 2-year-old grandson for 5 days labeled as selfish for not providing free childcare

A family of three is embarking on a journey from the UK to Australia. As they prepare to move, they are met with a difficult situation concerning the care of their 2-year-old son. They’ve outlined their struggle in a Mumsnet post.

Read full story
54 comments

New dad who got pregnant partner basket of ‘favorite things’ called uneducated and immature by grandparents

The arrival of a newborn baby is a joyous occasion for any family. But for one young couple, the miracle of life has put a strain on their relationship with the new mother's parents, as detailed in a recent viral Reddit post.

Read full story
14 comments

Mom of teen furious after new husband doesn’t buy his stepdaughter of 1 year a new car for her Sweet 16

This Reddit post speaks to a universal issue: the struggle to find a balance between treating your own children similarly and recognizing that step-children or nieces and nephews may deserve additional consideration.

Read full story
79 comments

Unpopular 7-year-old boy heartbroken after always being chosen last by peers and having ‘no friends’

The author's 7-year-old son is struggling to make and keep friends, which has led to a lot of heartache and struggle for the child and his father, as detailed in a Reddit post.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman refuses to learn sign language in order to communicate with boyfriend’s mute daughter: ‘It’s too hard’

When a father requested that his girlfriend put in the effort to learn sign language so that she can communicate with his daughter, he was shocked by her refusal, which he details in his Reddit post.

Read full story
1 comments

Man who expects gay partner to pay more in rent after salary increase slammed for unfair conditions

Living with a partner can be a challenging experience, but when your partner owns the flat, it can bring up even more issues. This is the case for one Reddit user, who recently got a pay raise and has been asked to now start splitting expenses with their partner, proportional to their income.

Read full story

Office worker who considers quitting their job refuses to keep helping a coworker with their late deadlines

A worker has found themselves caught in a challenging position: they have been consistently asked to help their coworker complete tasks, only to discover that the tasks are already overdue and the customer is angry, as they detail in their Reddit post.

Read full story
13 comments

Widow who didn’t tell mother-in-law her terminally ill son passed away refuses to invite her to the funeral

The death of a loved one is never easy. It is a time of intense grief, and often times hard decisions. This was the case for one author who was faced with the difficult decision of whether to allow her husband's mother, a woman she has always disliked, to attend the service and receive his things.

Read full story
25 comments

Grandparents who only spoil biological grandkids labeled as ‘horrible’ by single mom with an ‘excluded’ 10-year-old

A 37-year-old woman has been dating her partner Martin for two years, and they’re considering living together. That said, a previous divorce has complicated things once children from former relationships became involved, as outlined in a recent Reddit post.

Read full story
17 comments

New grandma who doesn’t like grandbaby’s names tells excited parents she’s ‘not a fan’

The joy of welcoming a new addition to the family can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. But for one set of grandparents, they’ve expressed in a Reddit post their upset over their new grandchild’s name.

Read full story
6 comments

Man terminally ill with cancer begs best friend to take in beloved pooch: ‘He’s not a good dog’

A man tells his story of declining to adopt his best friend's dog, Horace. The friend will be "dying any moment" due to cancer, but the man details in his Reddit post why he refused to adopt the dog anyway.

Read full story
33 comments

Mom of 6 refuses to take $30K inheritance from parents due to controlling terms to conditions

A family's offer of financial security for two of its members has become a source of tension, after one of the siblings was asked to prove her trustworthiness before receiving her share of inheritance, as detailed in a Mumsnet post.

Read full story
49 comments

Parents who expected teenager to raise her younger sister furious after 19-year-old labels them as ‘sexist’

The issue of familial roles and expectations is a complex one, as demonstrated by a Reddit post from a 19-year-old woman who has experienced a strained relationship with her younger sister.

Read full story
54 comments

Woman shocked as groom’s ex-fiancee wears dress she was going to marry him in to the wedding

A newlywed woman has been left with a sour taste in her mouth after her husband's childhood friend wore the wrong dress to her nuptials. She’s now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she behaved incorrectly to being upset.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman kicks aspiring influencer sister out of engagement party after her ‘embarrassing antics’ to get attention

A woman's embarrassing antics at her sister's engagement party landed her in hot water. She is accusing her sister in a Reddit post of not handling the situation with grace and empathy.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman with 21-year-old cat prioritizes feline’s medical bills over struggling sister’s mortgage payments

A long-standing rift between a woman and her family that began in her childhood has been brought to the surface due to a difficult decision involving her beloved pet. The woman has now written on Reddit to find out how to continue forward.

Read full story
4 comments

Gay man kicked out at 16 years old for being queer refuses to visit terminally ill mother on deathbed

A Reddit post has gone viral after a man shared his story of being kicked out of his home when he was 16 years old because he was gay, and the heartbreaking events that followed.

Read full story
258 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy