Sick grandma who brags about $1,000,000 of wealth to struggling, single mother at risk of contact being cut-off

Money can be a sensitive topic, especially when it comes to conversations between family members. This Mumsnet user recently experienced a conversation with their grandmother, who is in her mid-80s, that left them feeling frustrated and taunted.

The author explains that every time she sees her grandmother, the elderly woman asks her how they are coping with paying bills. She clarifies further :

“She's in her mid-80s and constantly talks about how much money she has. I am a lone parent struggling to pay my bills and childcare. Every time I see her she asks 'how are you coping with paying bills?' and talks about how awful the cost of living crisis is for people like me. I never raise the topic of money.”

But what has been following is a tone-deaf conversation about the two houses the grandmother needs to sell, which comes off as rather off-color of the elderly woman. The author continues :

“Last night she then continued on to talk about the two houses she needs to sell which will hopefully see £600k into her savings, and was talking about 200k she had 'lying around' and needed to put into some kind of investment. She then went on to ask me about which charities I 'recommend' she donates to when she dies as she wants to give most of her money away.”

Conflicted by the conversation, the author called her grandmother to tell her she is too busy to drop her shopping off as she feels like her grandmother is taunting her:

“She's completely switched on at 84 years old and seems to think I'm some poor hopeless person. I DO NOT expect her to give me money, I just hate the way she is so tone-deaf.”

The author goes on to explain how she is struggling to not cry into her cereal, a metaphor for how overwhelmed she feels. It can be difficult to talk about money, especially with family members. For the author, their grandmother’s conversations about her wealth caused the author to feel particularly frustrated and taunted.

Fellow Mumsnet users have weighed in on the situation, with one stating :

“Either she is ignorant about how she is being or she's doing it on purpose. I would simply say to her that she will need to pay someone to drop her shopping and whatever jobs you do for her. And that you can't do it because you need to work to pay the bills.”

Another user added :

“Just be honest. Say to her that if she keeps talking about money you aren't going to be around as much. That while you are pleased for her you are genuinely struggling and that you need hers to be a pleasant place to be not somewhere where you are always reminded of what you don't have.”

