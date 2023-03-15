Neighbor who ignored knocking on her door during ‘emergency’ labeled as selfish for not being available to help

A mother's worst nightmare was realized in a residential neighborhood near London when her son got injured. The neighbor has now turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not she was in the wrong by not answering the door.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author begins by explaining that she has lived in her home for six years, and has a policy of not answering the front door under certain circumstances. She explains :

“Yesterday someone banged on the door a few times and I ignored it. I never answer my front door because everyone who I'm expecting uses the side door. We get a lot of cold callers and religious people who knock a lot so I will never answer it.”

However, this policy ended up causing a bit of a problem with someone she lives next door to. The author continues :

“Today I see my neighbour and his son has a bandage on and I asked what happened, he'd had an accident yesterday in the street, my neighbour said his wife knocked on my door at the time for me to call an ambulance because she's panicked and left her phone in her house so I said I'd heard the knocking but didn't know what it was. He looked at me completely gone out and then asked me why I'd ignored her.”

Though the neighbor may have had good intentions in not answering the door, her actions in this situation have left herself and the parents of the injured child in a difficult spot. It is a reminder to check in with neighbors and be aware of possible emergency situations, as even a few moments of hesitation can have serious consequences.

The author's explanation did not satisfy the parents of the injured child, who said she was "selfish". The mother, who was still shaken up from the incident, was even more vocal in her criticism of the author, saying, "What kind of person doesn't answer their door?". The author concludes :

"I feel awful it happened but I didn't ignore them on purpose knowing they were needing an ambulance so I think they've been a bit over the top."

What do you think?

Was the author truly a terrible person for not answering the door when her neighbor knocked, since she didn’t know who it was and didn’t know it was an emergency?

Or are people not obligated to answer the door, and rather than blaming the author for not being available for a child in an emergency, the mother should instead look at herself and remember to bring her phone with her next time?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).