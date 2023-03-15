Bridesmaid ditches wedding after bride ignores her for 6 months straight: ‘No idea what I’ve done wrong’

A friendship of many years has recently gone downhill due to unknown circumstances, leaving one Mumsnet author disheartened and frustrated. She’s taken to the platform to get some advice as to how to proceed.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author has been friends with ‘A’ since secondary school and had been close throughout the years. Despite living very different lifestyles, with the author living alone in the city and ‘A’ living with her partner in the countryside, the two had managed to remain close until several months ago. She explains :

“I'm meant to be her bridesmaid next year, was asked pre-pandemic. Everything was fine until about two months ago. Saw her for a meal, and all was fine, no problems. We keep in touch via text so a few days later messaged her, it was read and ignored. We had plans for birthday drinks but she never responded. Over the course of two months, I text about six times, ranging from as if everything was normal to ask if I’d done something and if we could talk about it, to finally checking if she was ok.”

Navigating friendships can be a tricky process, but it is important to have open and honest conversations with one another in order to maintain a strong and healthy relationship. Communication is key when it comes to fostering a positive and enduring friendship .

Her friend finally replied to the texts, not with the message that the author wanted :

“She eventually replied this week saying I’d not done anything wrong but she felt I was “pressuring” her and she didn’t like it. I apologised and said ‘not really sure what’s gone on?’ I saw her in person today at a birthday meal in a formal setting and she was very strange, positioning her body so I was cut out of conversations etc. a further drink in our local hometown was also arranged but I wasn’t told and was told there wasn’t enough room in the car to go.”

The author then turned to the Mumsnet community to ask for advice on what she should do, as she laments :

“My question is - there’s clearly something wrong but I genuinely have no idea what I’ve done. I’m upset and feel like I should drop out of her wedding. Would you message again and ask what’s wrong, or give space?”

The author is left feeling confused and disheartened, as she “genuinely [looks] for advice” on what to do in order to salvage their friendship.

What do you think?

Should the author not only confront her friend, but also back out of being a bridesmaid for the wedding since her friend can’t seem to communicate like a normal adult?

Or should the author just keep her mouth shut and give her friend some space, especially if she’s pressuring her too much?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).