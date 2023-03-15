43-year-old man with 21-year-old girlfriend dragged for lying to young woman about wanting kids

A man has been dating a woman half his age for some time, and his friend is questioning the relationship. The friend has now written on Mumsnet about the situation to find out whether or not they were in the wrong.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a woman also in her 40s, who has known the man for 10 years, says that she has an open line of communication with her friend and they discuss topics like sex and relationships with ease, which has created some uncomfortable feelings of the author :

“He now regularly jokes about having a hot, young girlfriend and it just makes my stomach turn as he’s giving me real ‘dirty old man’ vibes and I can’t seem to shake it! He asked me for advice on buying her lingerie recently and the sets he showed me made me cringe as they were far from classy.”

Studies have shown that couples in romantic relationships with a significant age gap often experience more stress and face higher levels of social judgement than those without a sizable age gap. Additionally, research indicates that couples with a large age gap are more likely to experience difficulties in communication and conflict resolution.

The author recently found out that the 21-year-old woman has been talking about wanting babies, while the man has stated he only ever wanted one child. The author brought this point up to her friend, and the answer he gave was less than gentlemanly :

“I asked him if he was going to tell her that he didn’t want anymore and he said: ‘I would but I don’t want to lose out to someone else, and the sex is so good I don’t want someone else to have that instead’.”

This has caused the friend to question whether or not she should distance herself from the man, despite all the support they’ve given each other in the past. The author feels angry that the man knows what he wants in life is incompatible with what his girlfriend wants, but he won’t end it because he doesn’t want her to find someone else :

“I can’t shake the ‘creepy old man’ vibes 😩 and I hate that he knows that what he wants in life is incompatible with what she wants, but he won’t end it because he doesn’t want her to find someone else! Or do I tell him straight that he’s being a prick and stick by him for the inevitable messy breakup?”

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely put distance between herself and her friend, and give his girlfriend a warning about his manipulative behavior to boot?

Or is it none of the author’s business how her friend conducts his relationship, and she should keep her nose out of things?

—

