Woman considers divorcing her husband after his actions prove he’s ‘in love’ with his female coworker

A Mumsnet user recently shared an experience involving her husband, his female colleague, and a difficult decision she's been facing. She’s now wondering if she reacted wrongly to the whole thing, and is looking for advice from fellow online users.

The author, who has been married to her husband for 8 months and is in her early 30s, explains that her husband's female colleague has been working with him since they got engaged. She continues :

“I got to know her eventually through days out. I don't think she's interested in my husband. He invited her to our wedding. They go to lunches/coffee/whatever. Over the past few weeks, he's been mentioning her more frequently. Btw her contract is ending next month, she's been trying to get an extension or look for a job elsewhere in Europe.”

After the author's husband had been mentioning his colleague more often, and a few weeks ago, the two of them attended an evening outing with their coworkers. She explains :

"A few weeks ago husband's work had an evening outing. Once she arrived with her bf, my husband's attention was all on her. He literally followed her around all night like a puppy, I made my own conversation but was noting how he was acting."

When the author confronted her husband about his behavior, he apologized and said he understood her feelings :

“I told him how I was hurt by how he's acting around her and it's really obvious. and I feel stupid observing it all in public. He seemed surprised and hurt, started repeating how he loves me etc and apologised for acting stupid. Asked what was he doing that's inappropriate, I said I'm not going to explain to him and it's really obvious because as a woman I've been on the receiving end of such things. Anyway, he apologised and I thought ‘ok he's hopefully understood’ that I'm aware of this.”

That said, the author and her husband have been invited to a jubilee family birthday, which she considers important because the pandemic has kept her husband from meeting her extended family. However, the female colleague is having a leaving party on the same day as the family event. He didn’t respond well to his wife’s challenge:

“He's come home from work telling me there's this leaving party for her, I reminded him we've got plans with my family. And then he replies in a whiney sort of way like ‘oh but she's going away the next day and she might leave for good and who knows when they will see each other again’. my jaw dropped at the audacity, I just left the room. I feel so completely shook.”

The author is in a difficult situation, and it's clear that she's feeling betrayed. It's not easy to talk about a situation like this, but it's important that the author has a safe space to share her story and receive the support she needs.

