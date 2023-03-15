Dinner host who demands $40 from guests following dinner party blasted for not setting expectations for reimbursement

A dinner party at a friend's house turned into a heated discussion when the host requested payment for the meal she cooked. A Reddit user shared the story of how things unfolded, and is wondering if she’s justified in being upset.

The author begins by explaining that she and her friends, all in their 30s, were invited to a dinner party and were asked not to bring anything. She clarifies further :

“I asked if I should bring anything, but she said no, it’s not a potluck, she’ll be making dinner for everyone. There were 7 of us total and the food was good. During the meal we were all laughing and called our friend (dinner host) a chef cause she made a big dinner for all of us and we all said how much we appreciated it because it’s hard to get everyone together at the same time.”

The host had cooked a salad, smoked gouda mashed potatoes with beef short ribs, a vegan version of mashed potatoes and vegan "ribs," and chicken skewers as an appetizer. The author had also brought a rum cake from a local bakery while the other guests contributed wine, cheese and charcuterie, and candles.

Then, at the end of the night, the friend group helped clean up after dinner. But they were shocked when the host made a rather pointed request. The author clarifies :

“It started getting late so people started to head out, and on our way out the dinner host said don’t forget to Venmo/cash app/ zelle her. Some of us were confused because we had no idea what we had to send her. So I ask her “what am I sending you money for” and she said for cooking dinner.”

After some debate between the group, the author responded with :

“You should’ve told us before you hosted that you expected this. I don’t think it’s fair to just bring this up and expect people to pay.”

The host labeled the author [in the wrong] and the discussion continued until the author paid the requested $40.

Reddit users weighed in on the situation with varying perspectives. One user wrote :

“What your friend did was extremely scummy. She invites all these people to dinner that she is making (no mention of paying before and after this) and then when everyone is done eating and finish cleaning, out of the blue she expects everyone to give her money?”

Another user wrote :

“As an early-30s person with several friends/acquaintances who are in grad school or recently graduated (read: none of us earn that much money). I’ve heard of it before, but it’s always discussed clearly beforehand, and it’s never something like $40!”

What do you think?

Was the host justified in asking her guests to send her $40 for the dinner each since she bought and prepared the food, even though she didn’t communicate that expectation before the meal?

Or is the author justified in being upset, as this doesn’t align with social courtesy, and the ‘repayment’ for hosting is often the reciprocity of being hosted by other people?

