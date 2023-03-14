Wife married years ago demands sister-in-law ‘scale-down’ wedding so as to not ‘upstage’ former bride’s luxurious day

In a situation of sibling rivalry, a former bride has accused her sister-in-law of trying to one-up her wedding. The young woman has now written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.

A 29-year-old, middle-class woman and her 35-year-old brother, Adrian, have found themselves at odds after the brother's wedding to his 28-year-old girlfriend, Heather. The author explains further :

“Heather's not a bad person but I think she's a little bit spoiled. She's the type that loves to brag about all the expensive stuff her husband bought her and their wedding was pretty extravagant. She still loves to talk about how it was the most amazing wedding she's "ever been to". My brother is kind of wrapped around her finger but it never really mattered until now.”

That said, the author, who is engaged to a wealthy 36-year-old, is now planning her own extravagant wedding. At a family gathering, the author shared her plans with her mother and Heather, who became visibly upset. She elaborates :

“The next day Adrian called me and said that Heather was extremely upset and felt like I was trying to one-up her wedding. She said I was trying to "up stage" her because I never expressed a desire for a "fancy" wedding before. He asked me if we could tone it down so it doesn't exceed the budget they had for their own wedding. I laughed because honestly I couldn't believe what I was hearing and then I naturally said no. He sounded upset and hung up.”

The author refused to modify her wedding vision for her sister-in-law, which resulted in Heather calling her in a great upset. The author concludes with :

“A few hours later Heather calls and she starts yelling at me, repeating mostly the same stuff, saying she knew I was always jealous of her and I'm only with my fiancee because he's rich and I want to rub it in her face. That made me snap and I said "if you're that obsessed with money maybe you should have married someone else instead of my brother, if anyone's jealous of someone it's you", she screamed at me and started crying before hanging up.”

The author's response has now created a rift between her, her brother, and their families. Her parents have asked her to lower the budget of her wedding to appease Heather, and both her fiancee and she don't want to.

Family dynamics can be immensely complicated , and this situation is no exception. Despite the sister-in-law's sympathies towards Heather, she is unwilling to lower her wedding budget to appease her. The family must now work together to come to an understanding and reconcile their differences .

What do you think?

Is the author indeed being jealous and selfish for planning a wedding that will turn out more extravagant than her sister-in-law’s wedding a year ago, and she should ‘tone it down’ to keep the peace in the family?

Or is the sister-in-law delusional to think that her wedding was the most important event in the world, and that everyone else should cater to her whims and desires for the rest of eternity just so that she can keep feeling like a ‘special’ bride?

