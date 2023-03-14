Professional woman devastated after hearing 10 minutes of ‘nasty’ insults from senior colleagues

The office can be a difficult place to navigate when you are not the most senior person, and can be even harder when you are the only female in the workspace. One Mumsnet user recently shared a story of a difficult situation she faced and asked for advice on how to handle it.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, who is at the top of the management structure in their office, described how she overheard their colleagues in management saying some very harsh things about her, as she explains :

“4 of the 6 leaders decided to have a nasty conversation in an open space in the office about me. I was just around the corner eating my late lunch. I heard every word. It was about 10 mins long. Anyone else could have heard it too, although to be fair I am not sure there was anyone else.”

The author's situation highlights the difficult position many women find themselves in when working in an office with a mostly male leadership structure. They must often choose between confronting those in power or staying quiet and dealing with the emotional consequences.

In the aftermath of hearing this unprofessional conversation, the author is a little unsure of how to proceed :

“I am so hurt to hear those things. My heart was beating so hard, I felt sick and I was trying to decide whether to make my presence known and go for confrontation. They dispersed just as I had decided to move and thereby let them know I was there.”

The author went on to say that, although people can talk about colleagues, it should always be done constructively. She concludes :

“What they did was awful. Had they done it privately, I wouldn't know about it. I am not saying people can't talk about colleagues, obviously they can and do. Just that it should a) be more constructive/professional and b) shouldn't be in an open, public space where others can hear. Or do the adult thing and tell me to my face they have a problem so it can be addressed. What they were saying was just nasty stuff and not an actual thing I have done wrong.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to be upset, and also for wanting to confront these colleagues about the unprofessional and nasty comments they were making about her in an open workplace?

Or is the author just being oversensitive, and these things happen and she just needs to let it go without causing a major stir?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).