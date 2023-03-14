Dad-to-be who prioritized friend's birthday party over future baby's 20-week ultrasound dragged for being 'bad father'

For expecting parents, the gender reveal of their baby is a momentous occasion. But for one Reddit user , a missed appointment and a disagreement with his wife led to a dramatic conflict.

The author starts off by explaining that he’d made an appointment to find out the gender of his first baby, something he had been looking forward to. However, some other plans got in the way, as he clarifies :

“To me, this [ultrasound] is very important (I had hopes for a boy) unfortunately, the day of the dr appointment I had to attend my friend's birthday that I remembered last minute. I asked my wife if we could cancel the appointment and go another day but she looked shocked that I even considered canceling the appointment and going to my friend's birthday, I said I had no choice.”

His wife was shocked and refused to cancel the appointment, to the author’s great dismay :

“She said canceling the dr appointment was off the table because these appointments are restricted to specific time and date and we can't miss it so she'll go alone. I told her no because that'd be selfish of her and besides this will ruin the news of finding out if the baby is a boy or a girl. She cut the discussion and told me to go to the birthday party.”

Despite feeling like his wife was trying to make him look like the bad guy, the author agreed to go to the birthday party, but assumed she would cancel the appointment. It was a shock when he learned that wasn’t quite the case :

“I did then later found out she didn't cancel the dr appointment and went with her mom. I came home seething and blew up at her. I started arguing with her about going behind my back and doing this without me. She said it wasn't her fault I prioritized a party over my child. I told her I didn't prioritize anything; she literally could've canceled and we would've went another day but clearly, she was trying to steer the fight to a direction where I look like the neglectful and irresponsible one.”

The couple fought some more, and his wife accused him of being angry because it was a girl. He responded that she was wrong. In the end, his wife went outside the room, claiming that he was “stressing her out” and now “acts like [he] owe[s] her an apology on top of everything else.”

Was the author entirely justified to go to the party, and expect his wife to reschedule the gender reveal appointment, since he had last-minute plans he’d just remembered that he needed to get to?

Or was this more than just a ‘gender reveal’ appointment, as ultrasound check-ups are important for learning the health of the growing baby, and thus the author is already shirking out on his responsibilities as a dad, and thus his wife is totally justified to be mad?

