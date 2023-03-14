Wife at her ‘wit’s end’ walks out of birthday dinner after 2 months of husband ignoring everything she says

Gillian Sisley

For the past two months, one couple has been struggling with a difficult issue in their relationship. The wife has now written on Reddit about how her husband is no longer talking to her, and wants to know if she was in the wrong for what she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8ZBO_0lHja7eM00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

This author starts off by explaining that she’s been dealing with her husband ignoring his wife whenever she tries to have a conversation with him. No matter how important the topic, he refuses to engage. She explains in more detail:

“My husband has been ignoring me whenever I try to have a convo with him or tell him something important. He'd just sit and stare. Whenever I try to call him out on it, he'd disagree and say that he does pay attention. This has been going on for 2 months!”

Things finally came to a head on her birthday, when she explains that her husband took her out to a diner. She gives more detail about the incident in her post:

“I was perusing the menu, After a few uncomfortable minutes, I said, “I think I’m getting a headache.” He finally responded, “Go ahead, sweetheart; get whatever you want.”. I was fuming, I confronted him about how he wasn't listening to me but he again, disagreed. I decided to gather my stuff and walk out. He freaked out and tried to get me to come back but I didn't.”

When they arrived home, her husband yelled at her, accusing her of embarrassing him in public. She concludes:

“He yelled about how I behaved in such a juvenile way and embarrassed him at the restaurant. He said I ruined my own birthday when I explained how he was basically ignoring me, and told me he owes me jack. Now he's expecting apologies.”

Reddit users have weighed in on the situation, with many suggesting a visit to the doctor’s office, rather than a therapist. One user wrote:

“I’m wondering if he is having hearing loss issues. He may be staring because he’s trying to read her lips. And he may think that suddenly having hearing issues means he’s getting old and he doesn’t want to believe or face that or is embarrassed.”

Another user commented:

“1. He’s going deaf, 2. He’s having seizures, or 3. He’s being manipulative. Get 1+2 checked out before resulting to 3.”

What do you think?

Does it sound like the husband is being manipulative and intentionally ignoring his wife out of spite?

Or does it sound like something bigger is going on, and it’s about time the couple visits the doctor for some testing?

