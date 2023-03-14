Bridezilla demands sister change vacation destination the same as bride’s dream honeymoon location

This Reddit post is about a woman whose sister is getting married and planning a dream wedding. However, that sister is now expecting everyone in her life to live by her script, which has resulted in big family conflict.

The author begins by saying that her sister is getting married soon, and has plans for a luxurious, dream wedding. But the sister has really taken things to a whole new level, as detailed in the post:

“My sister has always been a "wedding" person, as in she's dreamed and planned her wedding even before meeting her boyfriend. Now that she's engaged, she wants it all: expensive cinematic venue, guest list in the hundreds, designer dress, etc, and she cares a lot about being "the first" and making everything "special and just hers".

That said, the bride-to-be seems to feel that everyone’s lives should cater to her desires, which has led to some major conflict. The author elaborates :

“I legitimately have nothing against [her plans] and I'm happy that she's getting what she wants. The issue arose because my boyfriend planned an anniversary getaway to a tropical island that happens to be where my sister planned to honeymoon. I had no idea that she was planning to go there (they hadn't actually booked anything, she had just "planned on it").”

The author explains that the trip was a surprise from her boyfriend and has already been paid for. Still, her sister insists on rather significant demands :

“She says that if I go there first, I'll take away the surprise and specialness of the destination, and is insisting that I cancel or change the destination, or else [she’ll] remove me from the wedding if I don't change my vacation. I'm pretty upset and called her entitled because there's no way I'm going to tell my boyfriend to change something very nice he did for me!

Their parents are begging the author to give in to her sister’s demands in order to ‘keep the peace’, while her boyfriend has offered to pick a new destination out of consideration for her feelings. She is now wondering if she is in the wrong for being so stubborn.

The author’s post has attracted a number of responses from Reddit users, who have suggested various ways in which she can navigate this difficult situation.

One user commented :

“It's really admirable that your boyfriend is willing to change the location, but it shouldn't be up to him to make that decision. Your sister is being way out of line.”

Another user spoke about the importance of standing up for yourself in this situation, saying :

“Your sister's behavior is completely inappropriate and it's great that you're standing up for yourself. Don't let her bully you into doing something you don't want to do.”

