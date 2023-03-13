Guest leaves wedding to buy MacDonald’s after bride lied to her about paying for dinner: ‘Cheap and stringy’

Recently, a colleague invited a colleague to her wedding, which the author was thrilled about. The colleague had assured them that there was no need to pay for anything. However, the author received a big surprise at the reception, as she details in her Reddit post .

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author begins by explaining that her colleagues invited her to her wedding, which she was looking forward to. She begins by explaining :

“I was super excited and happy for her. Just in case, I asked her if there was any guest fees - she said "No, you don't need to pay me anything". On the day itself, everything went well until it the reception (dinner time). To my shock, I was presented with a wedding menu that had prices on it. (For example: Steak ---- $50) Everything was ridiculously expensive, including the vegetarian options.”

Without enough money for both a meal and a ride back, the author wanted to ask her colleague why she lied to her, but didn’t want to spoil the special day. So, instead, the author decided on a different solution :

“Suddenly, I remembered that I saw a McDonald's about five minutes away from the hotel. As tactfully as I could, I asked the bride if I could make a quick stop to McDonald's as I didn't bring enough money for the reception meal. I said that I'd be back in time for the gift ceremony and cake. I thought she'd agree, but to my horror - she got really upset. She said that she put in so much effort to get this "Michelin-star restaurant service" yet I still wasn't happy. That I was trying to bring her down by saying that I'd rather eat McDonald's.”

When the author was offended by the bride’s words, and pointed out that the bride had lied to her about there being fees for the dinner, the bride simply scoffed at her and said some offensive words :

“Getting angry as well, she replied: "What I meant was there is no attendance fee! You literally assumed that you'd get a free five-course dinner. Wow, you're cheaper than I thought!" With a glare, she asked me to leave her wedding. I did, struckdumb and rather hurt.”

On the way home, the author grabbed a Big Mac, and then told her boyfriend what had happened. He thought it was a funny story, but also said the author was in the wrong :

“In his exact words, he said "You chose the wrong time to be stingy". My other friends agree as well, saying that it was not tactful of me for doing that at the wedding - and although she lied, I should have just brushed it off instead of dampening her happy spirits. After hearing their opinions, I felt quite guilty and embarrassed. However, that one little part of me still thinks that it's justified because 1) she lied to me, and 2) publicly humiliated me.”

What do you think?

Was the author in the wrong to want to go grab fast food after learning she had to pay for her dinner meal, despite the bride telling her before that she didn’t have to?

Or was the author indeed being stingy, and she ruined the reception for the bride, by not wanting to pay for the expensive meal?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).